AI exoskeleton gives wheelchair users the freedom to walk again

For Caroline Laubach, being a Wandercraft test pilot is about more than just trying out new technology. It's about reclaiming a sense of freedom and connection that many wheelchair users miss. Laubach, a spinal stroke survivor and full-time wheelchair user, has played a key role in demonstrating the personal AI-powered prototype exoskeleton's development, and her experience highlights just how life-changing this device can be.

"When I'm in the exoskeleton, I feel more free than I do in my daily life," said Laubach. "It gives me the opportunity to walk around and talk to people at eye level. I don't have to look up at people all the time.

"It makes me feel more visible and able to connect with others. One thing I noticed right away, was how inclusive the exoskeleton would be to a wide variety of disabilities. The goal is to have disabled people able to use this exoskeleton to live their daily life out in the world; I can definitely see that happening in the future."

Laubach's story is at the heart of Wandercraft's mission: to help people move through the world with greater walking independence and upright mobility.

A personal mission becomes a global vision

Wandercraft's journey began with a personal challenge. Nicolas Simon, the company's co-founder, saw his own family members struggle with mobility due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a genetic condition. As a student and robotics enthusiast, Simon wanted to create something that could help his brother and others like him walk again. Alongside Matthieu Masselin and Jean-Louis Constanza, who also had a personal connection to the cause, Simon founded Wandercraft in 2012.

Their goal was simple but ambitious: to bring advanced mobility solutions to the estimated 80 million people worldwide who rely on wheelchairs.

From clinics to everyday life

Wandercraft's first exoskeleton, Atalante X, is already making a difference in over 100 clinics and research centers worldwide. This device, cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and approved in Europe, helps patients take over a million steps each month as part of their rehabilitation. It has already helped hundreds regain some mobility and independence.

But Wandercraft wanted to go further. The new Personal Exoskeleton protoype, now in clinical trials in New York and New Jersey, is designed for daily life, at home, at work, and out in the community. It uses NVIDIA AI to adapt instantly to each user's movements, providing smooth, stable walking on all sorts of surfaces, from sidewalks to carpets. Users control the exoskeleton with a joystick, making it accessible to people with a wide range of abilities.

How AI and simulation make it possible

A big part of Wandercraft's progress comes from its partnership with Nvidia. The team uses Nvidia Isaac Sim, a powerful simulation tool, to test and improve the exoskeleton in virtual environments before real-world trials. They're also exploring Nvidia's healthcare robotics and edge computing platforms to make the device smarter and more responsive.

This technology means the exoskeleton can someday keep up with everyday life, walking at a normal pace, crossing streets, and even handling stairs. As Simon puts it, "It's essential for the exoskeleton to be fast enough that it can be used in the real world. By integrating NVIDIA AI into the device, we can someday enable users to walk at an average pace, cross the road, and go up and down stairs."

More than mobility: health and social benefits

Wandercraft's commitment to improving lives goes beyond just building exoskeletons. In the heart of Manhattan, the company has opened Walk in New York by Wandercraft, a state-of-the-art physical therapy practice and Atalante X walk center located at 345 Park Avenue South. This groundbreaking center is the first of its kind in the U.S. and represents a partnership between Wandercraft and licensed physical therapy professionals to help individuals with neurological conditions move more, move better and move again.

At Walk in New York, movement is truly seen as medicine. The center offers personalized screenings with licensed physical therapists, hands-free walking sessions using the Atalante X exoskeleton, and comprehensive neurorehabilitation services. Patients can experience walking again in a safe, professional environment, regardless of their trunk or upper body strength. Each therapy plan is tailored to the individual, and progress is tracked objectively to ensure the best possible outcomes.

The technology at Walk in New York goes beyond exoskeletons. The center features virtual reality systems for real-time movement feedback, mirror therapy to promote motor recovery, advanced gait analysis, and immersive environments that make rehabilitation more engaging and effective.

Walk in New York is also set to become the hub for Wandercraft's Personal Exoskeleton, where individuals will be able to receive their own devices, undergo training, and access ongoing support as this technology becomes available for everyday use. The center's focus on personalized care and innovation makes it a welcoming space for anyone interested in rediscovering mobility, whether for themselves or a loved one.

At Walk in New York, the belief is simple: movement is medicine, and everyone deserves the chance to move through life with confidence and independence.

What's next for Wandercraft

Wandercraft is working toward FDA approval for the Personal Exoskeleton, with hopes of making it available to millions of wheelchair users in the U.S. and beyond. The company is actively recruiting participants for its clinical trials and is committed to making this technology accessible, with plans for Medicare coverage in the future.

Are you an adult 18 or older with a complete or incomplete motor SCI at or above the T6 vertebra? If so, you might be eligible for our clinical trial. To participate, you'll need a physically able companion to assist you during sessions. If you don't have someone in mind, don't worry, Wandercraft is creating a volunteer network to help connect trial participants with companions. Both patients and companions should be able to speak English or communicate well with a translator. If you meet these criteria, or if you're interested in volunteering as a companion, you can reach out to Wandercraft by emailing them at clinicaltrials@wandercraft.health

A brighter future for mobility

Despite all the advances in technology over the past few decades, tens of millions of people still rely on wheelchairs. Wandercraft's Personal Exoskeleton, shaped by the real-life experiences of test pilots like Laubach, is offering a new way forward, one that brings freedom, independence and a renewed sense of possibility.

Kurt's key takeaways

Laubach's story really shows how powerful this technology can be when it is designed with real people in mind. Wandercraft's Personal Exoskeleton isn't just about robotics or AI; it's about helping people stand tall, connect with others, and live life on their own terms. Every step taken with this device brings that vision closer to reality, making the future of mobility feel more hopeful and within reach than ever before.

In what ways could AI-driven wearable robotics reshape how we think about disability and independence? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

