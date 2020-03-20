Risk of 'deadly' cyberattack looms amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has increased the risk of cyberattack, the World Economic Forum has warned.

Officials note that, with the world battling to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a cyberattack could wreak very real devastation.

“In today’s unprecedented context, a cyberattack that deprives organizations or families of access to their devices, data or the internet could be devastating and even deadly," explained the World Economic Forum in a statement, adding, "In a worst-case scenario, broad-based cyberattacks could cause widespread infrastructure failures that take entire communities or cities offline, obstructing healthcare providers, public systems and networks.”

An emergency such as this could also cause people to lower their defenses, opening the door to cybercriminals. “In a crisis situation, particularly if prolonged, people tend to make mistakes they would not have made otherwise,” explained the World Economic Forum. “Online, making a mistake in terms of which link you click on or who you trust with your data can cost you dearly.”

Additionally, spending more time online could increase the risks that internet users face. “Inadvertently risky Internet behavior increases with more time spent online,” the World Economic Forum said. “For example, users could fall for ‘free’ access to obscure websites or pirated shows, opening the door to likely malware and attacks.”

There has already been evidence of the threats that cyberattackers pose during the coronavirus crisis. As the U.S. ramped up its efforts to control the outbreak, a cyberattack recently hit the Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Friday morning, at least 246,275 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, 14,250 of which are in the U.S. The disease has accounted for at least 10,038 deaths around the world, including 205 people in the U.S.

