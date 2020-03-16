Cyberattack hits Department of Health and Human Services, report says

With the U.S. battling to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a cyberattack hit the Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday, Bloomberg reports.

Citing three people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the attack aimed to slow down the department’s computers, but did not have any meaningful impact.

INTERNET PROVIDERS VOW TO KEEP CUSTOMERS CONNECTED DURING OUTBREAK -- EVEN IF THEY CAN’T PAY

On Sunday night, the National Security Council tweeted that text message rumors of a national quarantine are fake. “There is no national lockdown.

@CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19,” it tweeted.

Citing the people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that the tweet was related to the hack and the release of misinformation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services with a request for comment on this story.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers