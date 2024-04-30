Repurposed Boeing 737 transforms into private jet villa soaring in luxury

If you are looking for a getaway that elevates your vacation to new heights, the Private Jet Villa in Bali turns that fantasy into reality.

Perched like a crown jewel atop the Nyang Nyang Beach cliff, this Indonesian villa epitomizes luxury and innovation.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737 that previously operated in Indonesia, was transported to the location via truck and crane following its decommissioning. Subsequently, it underwent an expert renovation right at the site.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

A fusion of flight and comfort

The Geometrium Studio team achieved a world first with the Private Jet Villa. It’s not just a place to stay; it’s an experience. Imagine waking up in a converted Boeing 737, approximately 492 feet above the sea, with the Indian Ocean as your backdrop.

Inside the fuselage

Guests access the interior of the villa via a floating staircase. The villa, encompassing an area of approximately 1,076 square feet, features a kitchen-living room, two bedrooms, one with a jacuzzi in the cockpit that's surrounded by panoramic windows and two bathrooms.

In the villa’s design, the strategic placement of mirrors creates an illusion of a more expansive space. The incorporation of relief glass inserts in several rooms not only enhances the natural light coming in, but also fosters a seamless visual flow between the areas.

MORE: THE BEST TRAVEL GEAR FOR 2024

Custom crafting for curved spaces

Because the aircraft’s body is all curves and no flat spots, the designers couldn’t just use off-the-shelf furniture and finishes. Everything had to be custom-made.

The extras outside the villa

But it’s the extras outside the villa that make it that much more special, including a bonfire area.

Guests arrive either by road or air using a helicopter landing pad that is only steps away from the villa.

But the big bonus is a unique terrace situated on the aircraft’s wing and a cantilever swimming pool with a hot tub floating in midair. It was designed with a special support system that spreads out the weight of the water evenly. Additionally, the pool features a glass section along its edge, allowing swimmers to submerge themselves and gaze out at the ocean from beneath the water’s surface.

MORE: UNFORGETTABLE MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS 2024

MORE: A BIRDHOUSE-INSPIRED TINY HOUSE NESTLED IN NATURE THAT RUNS ON SOLAR POWER

Picture-perfect moments

Every corner of the Private Jet Villa is a photo opportunity. From the bathroom with ocean views to the terrace that feels like you’re soaring, it’s a social media dream come true. The villa is designed to stir emotions and create memories. It’s a playground for the senses, with interactive zones that make you feel like you’re flying without ever leaving the ground.

Balancing beauty and function

Despite the challenges of converting a plane into a living space, the design team has crafted a villa that feels open and inviting. They’ve used light tones, natural textures and clever engineering to make the most of the unique space.

CHILDREN FLYING ALONE WILL NEED EMERGENCY CONTACT INFORMATION, CHECKLISTS AND MORE FROM PARENTS

Privacy with a pattern

The design team also added a touch of privacy without building a fortress, designing a nifty fencing system. It’s got a checkerboard vibe that hides the aircraft from nosy passersby but still keeps things airy. And for a little extra separation from the neighbors, they put up a concrete wall and planted what’s going to be a lush, green living hedge.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Engineering ingenuity belowdecks

Down below, in what used to be the cargo hold, is where the air conditioning, electrical infrastructure and pipe distribution to the bathrooms are all housed.

How to experience the Private Jet Villa

For those interested in experiencing the Private Jet Villa firsthand, it is listed on Airbnb for vacation rentals. The rental cost fluctuates based on the season and duration of the stay. Preliminary quotes range from approximately $2,000 to upwards of $5,000 per night, positioning it as a premium accommodation choice.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Private Jet Villa is more than just a place to stay. It’s a sanctuary that offers a taste of the high life, quite literally. However, it’s also a true testament to human creativity and the pursuit of creating extraordinary spaces.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What do you think about the concept of transforming aircraft into luxury living spaces? Would you like to spend a night in the Private Jet Villa? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.