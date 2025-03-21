Radical new tech brings flying cars closer to reality

Remember those futuristic dreams of flying cars we saw in "The Jetsons"?

Well, they might be closer than you think.

CycloTech, an Austrian aviation company, is turning heads with its BlackBird demonstrator, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL) designed to showcase a game-changing propulsion system.

Could this be the technology that finally makes flying cars a practical reality?

STAY PROTECTED & INFORMED! GET SECURITY ALERTS & EXPERT TECH TIPS — SIGN UP FOR KURT’S THE CYBERGUY REPORT NOW

What makes BlackBird special?

CycloTech isn't just building another eVTOL. It's hinging its vision on unique CycloRotor technology. What's so special about it? Well, the BlackBird demonstrator is designed to test the seventh generation of CycloTech's 360-degree thrust vectoring propulsion system.

CycloTech claims that its CycloRotor technology is the only propulsion system that can fully control the thrust vector in strength and direction throughout a complete 360-degree path. This allows the Blackbird demonstrator to have unmatched maneuverability; imagine a vehicle that can take off and land vertically, move sideways, brake mid-air and even parallel park. With six CycloRotors, the BlackBird is designed to do just that.

Also, the BlackBird's design aims to decouple the flight path from the aircraft's orientation, promising a smooth and comfortable ride even in less-than-ideal conditions without needing to bank or tilt. When it comes to safety, the Blackbird has it covered with its six CycloRotors, providing redundancy in the event of an engine failure, allowing the aircraft to continue to fly in a controlled manner. CycloTech CEO Hans-Georg Kinsky notes, "With our BlackBird, we are showing how this innovative technology will open up the market for flying cars."

ORLANDO'S PLAN FOR FLYING CARS TAKES OFF

BlackBird demonstrator specs and features

The BlackBird demonstrator, which completed development at the end of 2024, boasts impressive specifications and is currently undergoing flight testing:

Size: Approximately three-quarters the size of a potential flying car (approximately 16 feet long, 7.5 feet wide, and 6.5 feet tall.

Approximately three-quarters the size of a potential flying car (approximately 16 feet long, 7.5 feet wide, and 6.5 feet tall. Weight: Maximum take-off weight of 750 lbs

Maximum take-off weight of 750 lbs Speed: Up to 75 mph

Up to 75 mph Propulsion: Six electric-driven 7th generation CycloRotors

THIS FLYING MOTORCYCLE CAN TAKE YOU FROM TRAFFIC TO SKY IN MINUTES

Safety and redundancy

Safety is paramount in aviation, and CycloTech addresses this with a multi-rotor design. "That’s why we at CycloTech use at least six CycloRotors to ensure that the aircraft can continue to fly in a controlled manner in the event of an engine failure," explains Kinsky. The 360° thrust vector control also allows the aircraft to brake and stop mid-air, enhancing control and safety, particularly in congested airspace. The two CycloRotors along the vehicle's length enable sideways flight without banking, further increasing maneuverability.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

A FLYING SHOPPING CART COULD MAKE YOUR FUTURE GROCERY RUNS THAT MUCH EASIER

Advantages of CycloRotor technology

CycloRotors enable the construction of compact aircraft, potentially half the size of those using propellers or rotors. This compact design means they can be more easily integrated into existing environments without requiring special infrastructure. The BlackBird demonstrator showcases the capabilities of the 7th generation CycloRotor, offering precise control, vertical take-off and landing, and maximum stability at various pitch angles (up to 30 degrees while hovering). This makes it suitable for a wide range of applications.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

First flight on the horizon

The first flight of the BlackBird is planned for the first quarter of 2025. This flight will build upon the knowledge gained from over 800 successful flights of CycloTech’s first-generation flight demonstrator.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt’s key takeaways

CycloTech's BlackBird demonstrator offers a glimpse into a potential future where flying cars are more than just a future concept. With its unique CycloRotor technology, its emphasis on safety and maneuverability, and with test flights on the horizon, the BlackBird is definitely one to watch. The prospect of electric air vehicles to cut down on pollution is appealing, and the Cyclotech system could be the key that unlocks Urban air mobility. Will CycloTech be the company that finally brings flying cars to the masses? Only time will tell, but they're certainly making a compelling case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Given CycloTech's emphasis on safety features like its multi-rotor redundancy and advanced maneuverability, how much trust would you place in the technology to feel comfortable flying in the BlackBird or a similar vehicle when it's ready for passenger use? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover.

Alert: Malware steals bank cards and passwords from millions of devices.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.