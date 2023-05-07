OpenAI and Figure develop terrifyingly creepy humanoid robots for the workforce

Do you ever find yourself glued to the screen watching a movie like "Terminator" or "Westworld" and think, "Phew! Good thing it's just fiction!" Well, time for a reality check. Movies like this are getting closer to becoming a reality with each passing day.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Let me introduce you to a breakthrough that's happening in the real world, which is both exciting and slightly unsettling. It's a fascinating development that might make you wonder if the line between humans and machines is starting to blur, just like in those movies we love. The best-known humanoid to date has been Atlas, by Boston Dynamics. Not sure how much we love it now that it's becoming a reality.

WORLD'S FASTEST SHOES LET YOU WALK WITH AI

What is OpenAI's humanoid robot?

OpenAI, the cutting-edge artificial intelligence research organization behind the all-mighty and extremely popular ChatGPT, has made a chilling breakthrough with its latest project. In a partnership with a robotics company, Figure, the two tech powerhouses have joined forces to create an extremely creepy robot that might one day do all your chores for you.

OLDER AMERICANS ARE BEING TARGETED IN A MALVERTISING CAMPAIGN

Imagine a world where robots can learn complex tasks by observing humans. A bit eerie, right? Well, that's precisely the kind of technology that OpenAI has programmed within this robot. It's a neural network designed to understand and replicate human movements, taking robotics to a whole new level.

MORE: HOW HACKERS ARE USING CHATGPT

How does the bot work?

The magic behind the OpenAI/Figure robot lies in its ability to analyze data from motion capture systems. These systems record human movements and convert them into digital data. The "brain" within the bot then uses this data to teach itself to perform the same tasks. It's like the robots are learning by watching us! Spooky, huh?

Don't worry; it's not all doom and gloom. This groundbreaking technology can potentially revolutionize industries like manufacturing, construction and even health care. Imagine robots assisting in surgeries or helping build skyscrapers – all while minimizing human error.

APPLE PUSHES OUT FIRST-EVER RAPID SECURITY RESPONSE UPDATE: WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

Should we be worried?

There is a flip side to this exciting progress. As these robots become more advanced and capable of doing tasks that humans used to do, there's this nagging concern about how it might affect job security for many people. I mean, if a robot can do your job faster, more accurately, and without needing a lunch break, it's natural to worry about being replaced, right?

MORE: CHATGPT NEW ANTI-CHEATING TECH

However, it's not just about jobs. There's also the ethical side of things to consider. As robots and AI systems become smarter and more autonomous, we have to ask ourselves some tough questions: What kind of responsibilities do we have toward these AI systems? How do we ensure that they are developed and used ethically and safely? And what happens if they become too smart for their own good – or ours?

AI-GENERATED DJS HIT THE AIRWAVES ON RADIOGPT

Final Thoughts

It's essential to consider the potential consequences while we continue to develop and embrace AI technology. After all, we want to ensure that these advancements ultimately benefit humanity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, what do you think about this development? Is it a thrilling step forward or a chilling glimpse into a potentially unsettling future? Let us know by writing us at CyberGuy.com/Contact

FOR MORE OF MY TIPS, SUBSCRIBE TO MY FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER BY HEADING TO CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.