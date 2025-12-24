New iPhone scam tricks owners into giving phones away

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Getting a brand-new iPhone should be a moment you enjoy. You open the box. You power it on. Everything feels secure. Unfortunately, scammers know that moment too.

Over the past few weeks, we've heard from a number of people who received unexpected phone calls shortly after activating a new iPhone. The callers claimed to be from a major carrier. They said a shipping mistake was made. They insisted the phone needed to be returned right away. One message stood out because it shows exactly how convincing and aggressive this scam can be.

"Somebody called me (the call said it was from Spectrum) and told me they sent the wrong iPhone and needed to replace it. I was to rip off the label on the box, tape it up and set it on my porch steps. FedEx was going to pick it up and they'd put a label on it. And just for my trouble, he'd send me a $100 gift card! However, the guy was just too anxious. He called me again at 7 am to make sure I would follow his instructions. Right after that, I picked up my box on the steps and called Spectrum, who confirmed it was a scam. There are no such things as refurbished i17 phones because they're brand new. I called the guy back, said a few choice words and hung up on him. Since then, they have called at least twice for the same thing. Spectrum should be warning its customers!" — Kris L, Columbus, Montana

That second early morning call was the giveaway. Pressure is the scammer's favorite tool.

How the new iPhone replacement scam works

This scam relies on timing and pressure. First, criminals focus on people who recently bought a new iPhone. That information often comes from data-broker sites, leaked purchase data or marketing lists sold online. Next, scammers spoof a carrier phone number. As a result, the call appears legitimate. They sound confident and informed because they already know the device model you ordered.

Once the call begins, the story moves quickly. The scammer claims a shipping mistake occurred. Then they insist the phone must be returned right away. To reinforce urgency, they say a courier is already scheduled. If you follow the instructions, you hand over a brand-new iPhone. At that point, the device is gone. The scammer either resells it or strips it for parts. By the time you realize something is wrong, recovery is unlikely.

Why this scam feels so believable

This scam copies real customer service processes. Carriers do ship replacement phones. FedEx does handle returns. Gift cards are often used as apologies. Scammers blend those facts together and add urgency. They count on you acting before you verify. They also rely on one risky assumption, that a phone call that looks real must be real.

Red flags that give this scam away

Once you know what to watch for, the warning signs are clear.

• Unsolicited calls about returns you did not request

• Pressure to act fast

• Instructions to leave a phone outside

• Promises of gift cards for cooperation

• Follow-up calls to rush you

Legitimate carriers do not handle returns this way.

Ways to stay safe from iPhone return scams

Protecting yourself starts with slowing things down. Scammers rely on speed and confusion. You win by pausing and verifying.

1) Never return a device based on a phone call alone

Hang up and contact the carrier using the number on your bill or the official website. If the issue is real, they will confirm it.

2) Do not leave electronics outside for pickup

Legitimate returns use tracked shipping labels tied to your account. Carriers do not ask you to leave phones on porches or doorsteps.

3) Be skeptical of urgency

Scammers rush you on purpose. Pressure shuts down careful thinking. Any demand for immediate action should raise concern.

4) Use a data removal service

Scammers often know what phone you bought because your personal data is widely available online. Data removal services help reduce your exposure by removing your information from data broker sites that criminals rely on. While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

5) Install strong antivirus software

Strong antivirus software adds another layer of protection. Many antivirus tools help block scam calls, warn about phishing links and alert you to suspicious activity before damage is done.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

6) Save messages and call details

Keep voicemails, phone numbers and timestamps. This information helps carriers warn other customers and spot repeat scams.

7) Share this scam with others

Criminals reuse the same script again and again. A quick warning to friends or family could stop the next victim.

Kurt's key takeaways

Scams aimed at new iPhone owners are getting more targeted and more aggressive. Criminals are timing their calls carefully and copying real carrier language. The simplest defense still works best. Verify before you act. If a call pressures you to rush or hand over a device, pause and contact the company directly. That one step can save you hundreds of dollars and a major headache.

If a carrier called you tomorrow claiming a mistake with your new phone, would you verify first or would urgency take over? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

