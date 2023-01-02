A new innovation delivers perfectly fitting clothes

Despite the convenience of shopping from your sofa, buying clothes online is a risky proposition unless you already know exactly how they will fit. Returning items you pull out of an online delivery that is either too big or small is a hassle.

Amazon is about to change all of that with an experiment unfolding in two locations.

The fitting room inside Amazon's new concept clothing store might just be a solution to finding the perfect fit. Amazon is merging its online shopping experience with a revamped, high-tech brick-and-mortar fitting room called Amazon Style.

Here you can try on and purchase clothing, shoes, and accessories for the same prices you would find on Amazon.com.

How the fitting room works

The concept stores in Glendale, California, or Columbus, Ohio offer clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids in a unique new way.

When you shop at Amazon Style, you start by browsing the selections offered and using your phone to scan the QR codes of any items you wish to try on. No repeat items are displayed in the store, and every item has only one size.

Tap "Start a Room" on your Amazon app when you are ready to fit

Once you're finished looking and scanning, you select 'Start a Room' on your Amazon app. After a few minutes, the app will alert you when your room is ready, and you are then sent to your styling room, where you can try on, rate, and request more items.

You can unlock your room using your app. Everything you've selected will be waiting for you in your fitting room, along with a few extra items that employees can pick out that they feel you may like.

Suppose you want to request more items or different sizes. In that case, you simply use the touchscreen located in the fitting room, and your items will be delivered to a closet right next to the clothes rack inside your room.

Once you are done, you can simply go straight to checkout and pay using your Amazon account.

Can I book a styling room ahead of time?

Yes, you can book a styling room in advance. You can go online to Amazon.com and reserve a styling room before even getting to the store. Once you arrive, the room will already be set up for you with your name on it, and you can add more items either in the store or from your styling room's home screen.

What brands are featured at Amazon Style?

The following brands are featured at Amazon Style stores in both Glendale and Columbus:

Allegra K

Blank NYC

Calvin Klein

Champion

CRZ YOGA

Dolce Vita

Ecowish

Equipment

Good Man Brand

Joie

Lacoste

Levi's

Logitech

Pavoi

Rebecca Taylor

Steve Madden

The Drop

Tommy Hilfiger

Velvet by Graham & Spencer

Vince

Is Amazon Style coming to other locations?

Amazon has yet to announce if they will put Amazon Style stores in other locations. Still, it might be a good idea for them to consider.

They already have various Amazon Go stores spread throughout the country where consumers can grab items and get charged automatically through their Amazon accounts when they exit the store. Amazon Fresh and the tech giant's purchase of Whole Foods Market nationwide instantly made them a serious grocery competitor to familiar chain stores.

The online retail giant is being quiet about its future plans for Amazon Style stores. This one innovation seems like an obvious one in the way it could save your perfect fit to the Amazon app for future online clothes arriving at your home that fit just right.

