How to get in touch with Amazon customer service directly

While speaking with a good friend Steve recently, he shared how frustrating it is to reach a human being for help with your needs at giant retailer Amazon. Sometimes it's just a question about an order, trouble with delivery, or you want to return something and for an unexplained reason, it seems like the option for help is gone.

While Amazon prides itself on its speedy delivery system and accuracy with orders, mistakes can happen. Whether it be that your package is missing, taking a super long time to ship, or you received it just fine but realized you don't need or want the product anymore, it'll make your life much easier to know how to get in direct contact with Amazon should there be a problem.

Contacting them is there, but it's buried. Here's what you need to do.

How do I contact Amazon? Here's a shortcut for getting help

Amazon has multiple routes that consumers can take to get in contact with them.

To start, the quickest way would be to first try visiting their Customer Service page. You can do this by logging into your Amazon account, hovering over your name in the top right-hand corner, and clicking Customer Service.

If you're having an issue with a recent item you ordered, it will likely appear at the top of your Customer Service page and Amazon will give you the option to click on that item directly to solve the issue you have with it. And if you need help with a different item, they give you two other options:

'Help with a different item' or

'Help with something else.' (remember this "Help with something else" option as we're about to come back to this!)

Or you can scroll down on your Customer Service page and browse the options that Amazon gives you there. You can either search for an issue in their help library or click on one of the tabs they have listed. They offer various options such as late deliveries, finding missing items, canceling items, and even checking the status of a refund.

But let's get to what we want... an immediate solution actually communicating directly with someone!

How to communicate with someone directly at Amazon

If you can't find an answer to your problem by trying out these tabs, you can go back to the top of your Customer Service page an do the following

Option 1 - Via Chatbot

We've done this a number of times and their customer support team is very accommodating.

1) Click 'Help with something else.'

By clicking this option, Amazon will give you more options of what they can help you with. Some of these options include help with your Prime account, login security, and subscriptions.

But if these options still don't feel like they fit your problem, try...

2) Clicking the Something else button.

When you click on Something else, you will be led to another webpage with a list of more options like Gifts & Registries and Amazon physical stores.

You'll see another option available to you at the very bottom labeled I need more help.

3) Click the "I need more help" button

When you select this option, you will be led to Amazon's Live Chat window.

Within this window, you can chat with an automated messenger bot that might be able to give you more help with solving your problem.

What if I want to speak with a human being directly while I'm in the chatbot?

If you're looking to speak with a person who works at Amazon, the best way to do that is by going to the live chatbot and typing "Talk to a representative" into the live chat system. Once you press send, your chatbot will provide you with 3 different options:

Chat with an associate

Request a phone call back

Return to Customer Service hub

If you select one of the first two options, Amazon will put you in contact with a person that you can speak to and have your issue addressed.

Option 2: Phone

You can try calling Amazon's Customer Service phone number at 1-888-280-4331. Their Customer Service phone number operates 24/7.

Option 3: Email

Amazon's customer service email address is cs-reply@amazon.com. You can try emailing them, although Amazon prefers customers to get help through their live chatbot or phone number.

Option 4: Social media

Amazon also has a Customer Service Twitter account under the handle @AmazonHelp. This account can answer questions in 12 different languages.

Years ago I authored a draft of the User-Friendly Directory back when we bought software on shelves in a box. It was so frustrating to find the support number and when you call, a directory tree of prompts made you want to pull out your hair.

The support phone numbers were often buried deep in the manual, so I thought why not publish an easy guide that lists every tech company and their support options?

I thought my book idea was such a genius yet simple breakthrough that any publisher would grab a chance at printing it. That was until each one of them asked me what happens when the tech support numbers are changed.

This article today on how to get a human being to help you will hopefully make your life easier.

For more of my tips, head over to CyberGuy.com, and be sure to sign up for my free newsletter.

