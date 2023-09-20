Is the new Apollo humanoid the end of jobs as we know it?

Is it time? Are we living in the future? Are the robots taking over?

No … but for Austin-based startup Apptronik, robots are being developed and are here to stay.

Meet Apollo: Apptronik’s latest "general purpose humanoid robot" powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Apollo is a 5-foot-8-inch, 160-pound robot intended to help out people in industrial, retail and manufacturing settings.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Apollo is able to lift and carry a payload of 55 pounds and can run for about four hours on its swappable and rechargeable battery. The battery can be changed out so that it can operate for a 22-hour workday.

I don’t know about you, but just hearing about lifting heavy objects nearly nonstop for four hours straight sounds exhausting to me, and I can’t quickly change my battery and be good to go for another four hours.

Apptronik sees robots, like Apollo, not as a replacement for the human workforce but as a tool to be utilized to complete and fulfill tasks. Apptronik looks to tackle labor shortages, reduce turnover, improve efficiency and reduce work-related injuries with robots like Apollo.

MORE: A CONTROVERSIAL NEW AI APP ALLOWS YOU TO TEXT WITH JESUS (AND SATAN)

Although Apollo is not fully ready to be implemented into the workforce, its hardware is getting close to becoming work-ready, and I sure am waiting for it.

Kurt's key takeaways

So, what do you think? Are we living in the future? Are the robots taking over?

Well, not quite. Although, for Apptronik, its Apollo robot is more than just a sci-fi fantasy. It is about to become a reality that can help humans in various settings and tasks.

ARE YOU PROTECTED? SEE THE 2023 BEST ANTIVIRUS PROTECTION WINNERS

When that happens, we might see a new era of human-robot collaboration. So, the future isn’t so far away after all. It might just be closer than you think.

I want to know what you think. Is it time to welcome our new robot friends? Or is it way too soon? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.