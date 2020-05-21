Netherlands court orders grandmother to remove photos of her grandchildren from Facebook: report

A court in the Netherlands has ordered a grandmother to remove photos of her grandchildren from Facebook under a European Union (EU) data protection law, according to a report.

The court case came after a dispute between the woman and her daughter. The daughter had asked the woman to remove the photos but she refused, the BBC reported.

The judge’s ruling was made under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which was adopted in 2016 and implemented in 2018.

According to the GDPR website, the court “ruled that it was impossible to establish with certainty that the posting of photos on social media fell under the ‘household exemption’ of Article 2(2)(c) GDPR.”

The BBC reported that the woman must now pay a fine of €50, or $54.7, per day for every day that she doesn’t comply with the court’s order, up to a maximum of €1,000 ($1,095).

A number of users on social media voiced their dismay at the court’s ruling.

“The EU has such dumb laws. GDPR is such a joke,” Jack Smith tweeted.

“The GDPR, protecting children from the grave harm of *checks notes* grandparents posting pictures of 'em,” quipped user Sean Li.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

