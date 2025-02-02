Most talked-about Super Bowl ads

Super Bowl 2025 is fast approaching, and while the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to clash on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, another competition is heating up: the battle for the best Super Bowl commercial. With one in three Americans tuning in, brands are pulling out all the stops to create memorable ads that will resonate long after the game ends. Here's a roundup of what we can expect from this year's star-studded lineup.

Hellmann's: When sandwich met Sally

Hellmann's reunites Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal for a rom-com-inspired deli scene at Katz's Deli. This nostalgic nod to "When Harry Met Sally" adds humor while showcasing Hellmann's as the perfect sandwich companion.

Stella Artois: Double the Beckham, double the fun

David Beckham discovers he has a long-lost twin brother in Stella Artois' hilarious new ad. Set in a cozy bar with his fictional parents, Beckham learns about "Other David," leaving viewers eager for the full reveal on game day.

Pringles: Mustache mania - Can you handle it?

Pringles enlists Adam Brody, Nick Offerman and James Harden for its celebrity-packed ad. Teasers suggest humor centered around mustaches and mysterious activities involving Pringles cans, keeping fans guessing until game day.

Uber Eats: TikTok touchdown - Celebs serve up laughs

Uber Eats brings together Martha Stewart, Charli XCX and Matthew McConaughey for a TikTok-inspired campaign. From football explained in club terms to McConaughey channeling Mike Ditka, this ad promises eclectic humor with broad appeal.

Bosch: Pickle power - When Banderas meets Macho Man

Bosch's first-ever Super Bowl ad stars Antonio Banderas helping a Macho Man Randy Savage look-alike open a stubborn pickle jar. This quirky teaser promises humor while showcasing Bosch's innovative products in a way that's bound to grab attention.

Coffee Mate: Twain's creamy serenade

Nestlé's Coffee Mate makes its Super Bowl debut with a collaboration featuring Shania Twain. The teaser hints at a lively campaign that blends humor and charm, marking a bold first step into the Super Bowl spotlight for this beloved creamer brand.

Doritos: Crunch time: A million-dollar fan challenge

Doritos is letting fans take charge this year by inviting them to create their very own commercials. The winning ad, judged by Kansas City Chiefs players in an "NFL Focus Group," will earn its creator $1 million, an exciting twist that engages fans directly.

Bud Light: Knock knock, it's beer o'clock

Shane Gillis and Post Malone team up for Bud Light's 2025 ad. In one teaser, they arrive at your door with Bud Light in hand, while another shows them waiting to enjoy a beer after wrapping up their shoot. Expect laughs and laid-back vibes from this dynamic duo.

Budweiser: A Clydesdale's journey

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales return in "First Delivery," which tells the heartwarming story of a young foal determined to deliver a wayward keg. Set to Bread's "Let Your Love Go," this ad promises classic storytelling with a touch of nostalgia.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups: Chocolate eruption - Sweet lava alert

Reese's is teasing an eruption of chocolate lava in its Super Bowl spot. Two clips show fans rushing toward an erupting volcano, leaving viewers curious about what sweet surprise Reese's has in store.

MSC Cruises: Barrymore and Bloom's banana boat bonanza

Orlando Bloom and Drew Barrymore star in MSC Cruises' dreamy vacation-themed ad. From mispronouncing "banana" to tackling shark slides, their antics promise lighthearted fun while promoting luxury travel experiences.

NerdWallet: Whale of a tale - Culkin's fishy finance

NerdWallet delivers quirky humor by featuring Kieran Culkin as the voice of a genius-level Beluga whale answering questions about personal finance. This odd yet intriguing concept aims to make financial advice more approachable.

GoDaddy: Goggins' Goggles - A web of laughs

GoDaddy teams up with "Fallout" star Walton Goggins for an ad promoting his real-life eyewear brand, "Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses." The spot highlights GoDaddy Airo while blending humor with entrepreneurial spirit.

Coors Light: Simons says take a break

"Veep" star Timothy Simons struggles through a rough day on set in Coors Light's new ad. After failing to deliver his line, he finds solace in a cold Coors Light, until he's promptly replaced on set.

Michelob Ultra: Pickleball showdown - Stars serve up laughs

Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara hit the pickleball court for Michelob Ultra's playful campaign. Joined by sports legends like Ryan Crouser and Randy Moss, they bring competitive energy with light beer on the line.

Totino's Pizza Rolls: Pizza rolls in space

Tim Robinson leads Totino's Pizza Rolls' outer-space-themed ad featuring Sam Richardson and even an alien visitor. With absurd humor at its core, this commercial promises to be delightfully bizarre.

FanDuel: Manning vs. Manning - The kick of destiny

Peyton and Eli Manning face off in FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny 3," a live pre-game field goal showdown. With sibling rivalry at its core, this interactive campaign invites fans to pick sides and adds an extra layer of excitement before kickoff.

Häagen-Dazs: Scoop and dash - The great ice cream chase

Häagen-Dazs delivers high-octane action with an ice cream truck chase scene. Teasers show revving engines and suspenseful moments as viewers wonder if the delivery will make it safely.

Squarespace: Web odyssey - A tale as old as websites

Titled "A Tale As Old As Websites," Squarespace's teaser hints at an epic journey through cyberspace. While details remain scarce, expect creativity from this website-building platform's big game debut.

Hims & Hers: A new perspective on health

Telehealth company Hims & Hers is using its 60-second spot to address obesity and the weight-loss industry. The ad will highlight the company's weight-loss medications and treatment plans, aiming to spark a conversation about health and wellness during one of the year's biggest events.

Taco Bell: Live Más, Star Más - You're the celebrity

Taco Bell celebrates its fans by featuring customers who snapped photos at Live Más drive-thru cams. Despite Doja Cat's involvement, the focus remains on everyday people, making this ad both relatable and engaging.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Super Bowl 2025 commercials promise an exciting mix of humor, nostalgia, innovation and star power. From heartfelt stories like Budweiser's foal journey to laugh-out-loud moments from Taco Bell and Pringles, brands are vying for attention in creative ways. With millions watching worldwide, these ads are poised to leave lasting impressions and perhaps even outshine the game itself.

Which Super Bowl 2025 ad are you most excited to see and why? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

