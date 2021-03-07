Louis Farrakhan vaccine claims posted to Twitter, Facebook despite misinformation policies

Big Tech has been allowing Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan to share misleading and allegedly false claims about coronavirus vaccines despite their policies against coronavirus misinformation.

Farrakhan’s remarks, recorded on video late last month during the Nation of Islam’s annual Saviours’ Day convention, were still available via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube as of Saturday night.

They included claims that the vaccine was a "vial of death."

He also compared it to the Kool-Aid from the Jim Jones mass-death tragedy in Guyana in 1978.

"It is death itself," Farrakhan said.

"By rushing so fast to get something out, bypassing normal steps in a true vaccine, now God is going to turn your vaccine into death in a hurry," he said.

Last week, Twitter announced users "may not use Twitter’s services to share false or misleading information about COVID-19 which may lead to harm," and in February, Facebook put out a statement saying it was expanding its efforts to remove false claims about the pandemic.

Other speakers at the Nation of Islam event also made allegedly false claims that the vaccine had killed more than 900 people and suggested the U.S. uses vaccines for population control and that is it linked to autism. There is no evidence of any of that.

The vaccines issued by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are considered safe by medical experts.

Jerome Adams, the former U.S. surgeon general, in January said there are "real historical reasons for concern" about vaccines within the Black community because of experimentations on Black people by the U.S. government in the past.

Infamously, the Tuskegee syphilis study in the 1930s left Black men unknowingly untreated so the government could observe the effects of the disease.

Because of the distrust among some, many leaders in the Black community have been working for the last few months to restore faith in the vaccine.

Twitter, Facebook and YouTube did not immediately respond to Fox News' late-night requests for comment.