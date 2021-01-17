Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Left-wing activist charged in Capitol riot still active on Twitter, despite Trump ban

Sullivan faces federal charges of civil disorder, entering a restricted building, and violent entry or disorderly conduct

A left-wing activist charged for his alleged participation in the Capitol Hill riot maintains control of his Twitter and YouTube accounts, Fox News has learned. 

John Sullivan, 26, recorded an up-close video of a woman’s fatal shooting during the Jan. 6 Capitol siege and can allegedly be heard egging on protesters in a video he shared on his YouTube and Twitter accounts under the pseudonym Jayden X. 

Sullivan is accused of taking part and encouraging rioters as they swept through the building.  He allegedly wore a gas mask and had a knife at the time of the siege, court papers show

FAST FACTS

    • Sullivan faces federal charges of civil disorder, entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct, but was released without bail over the weekend.
    • Sullivan is required by law to stay off social media, surrender his passport, and remain on house arrest

