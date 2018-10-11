Kanye West reveals his iPhone lock code in the Oval Office

Change your password, Kanye.

During a photo opportunity with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday, the MAGA-hat-wearing rapper and mogul inadvertently revealed his Apple iPhone lock code, a moment that was instantly captured by others in the room and shared widely on Twitter.

West appears to use "000000" to unlock his iPhone.

The incident happened because West wanted to show Trump a picture of the iPlane One, a hydrogen-powered plane to replace Air Force One that West believes Apple could produce.

"We're going to have Apple, an American company, work on this plane," West reportedly said.

West, who recently deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts, has faced a backlash from fans and onlookers who are not happy with his vocal support of Trump.

Apple did not immediately respond to comment for this story.

The two are longtime friends, according to comments both have made.