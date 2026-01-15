January scams surge: Why fraud spikes at the start of the year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every January, I hear from people who say the same thing: "I just got an email that looked official, and I almost fell for it." That's not a coincidence. January is one of the busiest months of the year for scammers. While most of us are focused on taxes, benefits, subscriptions, and getting our finances in order, criminals are doing their own kind of cleanup, refreshing scam lists and going after people with newly updated personal data. If you've ever received a message claiming your account needs to be "verified," your benefits are at risk, or your tax information is incomplete, this article is for you.

Why January is prime time for scammers

January is when scammers have everything they need. According to YouMail's Robocall Index, U.S. consumers received just over 4.7 billion robocalls in January 2025, a roughly 9% increase from December 2024. This year, we can expect the same pattern from scammers.

They know:

People are dealing with taxes and government accounts

Benefits and subscriptions reset or renew

Financial stress is higher after the holidays

But the biggest reason scams spike now? Your personal data is easier to find than you think. Data brokers quietly collect and update profiles year after year. By January, those profiles are often more complete than ever, and scammers know it.

The "account verification" scam you'll see everywhere

One of the most common January scams looks harmless at first. You get a message saying:

"Your Social Security account needs verification"

"Your Medicare information has to be updated"

"Your benefits could be delayed without action"

The message sounds official. Sometimes it even uses your real name or location. That's where people get tricked. Government agencies don't ask for sensitive information through random emails or texts. Scammers rely on urgency and familiarity to push you into reacting before thinking.

My rule: If you didn't initiate the request, don't respond to it. Always go directly to the agency's official website or phone number, never through a link sent to you.

Fake tax and benefits notices ramp up in January

Another favorite scam this time of year involves taxes and refunds.

You may see:

Emails claiming you owe back taxes

Messages saying you're due a refund

Notices asking you to "confirm" banking information.

These scams work because they arrive at exactly the moment people expect to hear from tax agencies or benefits programs.

Scammers don't need much to sound convincing. A name, an email address, or an old address is often enough. If you get a tax-related message out of the blue, slow down. Real agencies don't pressure you to act immediately.

Subscription "problems" that aren't real

January is also when subscription scams explode. Fake messages claim:

Your streaming service will be canceled

Your payment didn't go through

Your account is suspended.

Scammers know most people have subscriptions, so they play the odds. Instead of clicking, open the app or website directly. If there's a real problem, you'll see it there.

Why these scams feel so personal

People often tell me, "But they used my name, how did they know?" Here's the uncomfortable truth: They probably bought it. Data brokers compile massive profiles that include:

Address histories

Phone numbers and emails

Family connections

Shopping behavior.

That data is sold, shared, and leaked. Once scammers have it, they can tailor messages that feel real because they're built on real information.

What you should do right now

Before January gets any busier, take these steps to reduce your exposure to scams and fraud.

1) Remove your personal data from broker sites

Deleting emails or blocking numbers helps, but it does not stop scams at the source. Scammers rely on data broker sites that quietly collect, update, and sell your personal information. Removing your data from those sites reduces scam calls, phishing emails, and targeted texts over time. It also makes it harder for criminals to personalize messages using your real name, address, or family connections. You have two ways to do this:

Do it yourself:

You can visit individual data broker websites, search for your profile, and submit opt-out requests. This method works, but it takes time. Each site has its own rules, identity verification steps, and response timelines. Many brokers also re-add data later, which means you have to repeat the process regularly.

Use a data removal service:

A data removal service automates the opt-out process by contacting hundreds of data brokers on your behalf and monitoring for re-listings. This option saves time and provides ongoing protection, especially if you want long-term results without constant follow-ups.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com

2) Don't click links in unexpected messages

If you did not initiate the request, do not click. Scam messages are designed to create urgency, especially around taxes, benefits, and account issues. Instead, go directly to the official website by typing the address yourself or using a saved bookmark. This single habit prevents most phishing attacks.

3) Turn on two-factor authentication wherever possible

Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds a critical second layer of protection. Even if someone gets your password, they still cannot access your account without the second verification code. Start with email, financial accounts, social media, and government services.

4) Check accounts only through official apps or websites

If you receive a warning about an account problem, do not trust the message itself. Open the official app or website and check there. If something is wrong, you will see it immediately. If not, you just avoided a scam.

5) Watch for account alerts and login activity

Enable login alerts and security notifications on important accounts. These alerts can warn you if someone tries to sign in from a new device or location. Early warnings give you time to act before real damage occurs.

6) Use strong, unique passwords and a password manager

Reusing passwords makes it easy for scammers to take over multiple accounts at once. If one service is compromised, attackers try the same login on email, banking, and social media accounts. A password manager helps you create and store strong, unique passwords for every account without needing to remember them. Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at Cyberguy.com

Kurt's key takeaways

January scams aren't random. They're targeted, timed, and fueled by personal data that shouldn't be public in the first place. The longer your information stays online, the easier it is for scammers to use it against you. If you want a quieter inbox, fewer scam calls, and less risk this year, take action early, before criminals finish rebuilding their lists. Protect your data now, and you'll be safer all year long.

