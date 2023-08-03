Expand / Collapse search
TECH
Published

Huge time-saver: Go straight to the recipe and skip the long story

Just the Recipe is available on the Apple Store, Google Play, and on desktop

By Kim Komando | The Kim Komando Show
Celebrate National Cheese day with these cheesy recipes Video

Celebrate National Cheese day with these cheesy recipes

Chef and owner of restaurants Vico, 317 Main Street Eric Levine joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to celebrate National Cheese Day and dishes on cheesy recipes.

All the buzzes, beeps, pop-ups, rings, dings and notifications built into our tech make it hard to focus.

They’re built that way because it’s good for business when we’re addicted. Use these steps to quiet your notifications — and your mind.

If that feels good, wait till you put your phone down. Do a digital detox you can actually stick to.

There’s another time-waster online: Endless blog posts when trying to find something specific. Cooking blogs are a shining example.

A tale as old as time

cooking in kitchen

Japanese woman cooking in the kitchen. (iStock)

You found a promising recipe online, but the author has a 3,000-word story on how deeply meaningful those chocolate chip cookies are — and there are pop-up ads everywhere. 

Want to skip the story and jump straight to the steps? There are a couple of methods you can try. If you’re always looking up recipes, try them out and see what you like best.

A quick note: I’m all for supporting creators, so I visit their websites. (Pageviews add up to ad dollars.) I pay to read articles on the sites I visit most. You should, too, if you can afford it and there’s content you really appreciate.

This site does it for you

Copy the recipe’s URL into Just The Recipe. Like magic, it’ll give you the ingredients and steps you need. It’s super simple to use and strips away all the junk.

There’s an app and Chrome extension, too, if you love it.

Liquid eggs poured in a bowl

Close up view of liquid egg pouring into a bowl. (iStock)

Even simpler and it works almost every time

You probably always use this command but didn’t realize how handy it can be for things like this.

Food waste

Compost the kitchen waste, recycling. Household woman scraping, throwing vegetables cutting leftovers into the garbage, compost bin while cooking on her kitchen. Environmentally responsible, ecology. (iStock)

