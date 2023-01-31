How to use different keyboards on your smartphone

Our iPhone and Android devices contain all kinds of secret features, and one of the best ones is getting to customize your text message keyboard. Both devices allow you to change your settings to make your messaging experience as fun and specific to you as you wish. Follow these step-by-step instructions to see how you can design your keyboard exactly the way you want it.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

IPHONE

What kind of keyboards are on my iPhone?

The iPhone gives you one standard iOS keyboard for you to type your messages, but you can swap some settings around and add features such as typing in other languages, emojis, one-handed typing and more.

How to add a language keyboard on your iPhone

Go to Settings

Select General

Click Keyboard

At the top of the list, select Keyboards

Select Add New Keyboard

Pick the language you'd like to add.

IPHONE HACK LETS YOU SEND SECRET TEXTS TO FRIENDS

How do I switch to an emoji keyboard on my iPhone?

Open your iMessages and begin a new message or go to a previous message

In the bottom left-hand corner, select the smiley face icon

Select whichever emoji you wish to use by swiping left or typing in the search bar.

How do I enable the one-handed keyboard feature on my iPhone?

Certain iPhone models are much larger than others, and it can be difficult to stretch your fingers that far while typing all the time. That's why the iOS15 update introduced the one-handed keyboard option to shrink the size of your keyboard and make it easier to type. Here's how to enable it:

Go to Settings

Click General

Go to Keyboard

Select One-Handed Keyboard

Select whether you want your keyboard to appear on the left or right of the screen

Open your iMessages and start a new message to view how your keyboard looks. If you want to switch back to your regular keyboard, simply tap the arrow.

BEST EXPERT-REVIEWED PASSWORD MANAGERS OF 2023

What other keyboards are available for my iPhone?

There are quite a few keyboard apps that the iOS App Store offers iPhone users. Perhaps the best one is an app called GBoard. This keyboard is the default option that comes on most Android models, but iPhone users can also enjoy its perks by downloading the app.

How do I enable the GBoard keyboard?

Download the Gboard app to our phone here

to our phone here Go to Settings

Select General

Click Keyboard

At the top of the list, select Keyboards

Select Add New Keyboard

Select GBoard

Select GBoard again

Toggle on Allow Full Access and click Allow.

WHICH APPS ARE DRAINING YOUR PHONE'S BATTERY?

Once enabled, the GBoard will become the default keyboard for apps such as your Email, Notes and Safari apps. However, your iMessaging keyboard will still look the same as before.

What kind of perks comes with GBoard?

GBoard comes with all kinds of features, and one of its best ones is its Google Search feature. This especially comes in handy when you are sending an email. If you open your Email app on your iPhone and compose a new message, you will notice a G icon on your keyboard.

By clicking that icon, you can search for all kinds of things from within the email app without having to exit and do a separate Google Search.

So, for example, let's say you select the "restaurants near me" option and pick out one of the restaurants listed. Once you click it, GBoard will automatically input the name of the restaurant and its location and phone number into the body of your email, as well as a link directly to the restaurant's website. How's that to quickly add info to your emails?

There are lots of other icons featured on the GBoard as well. In the gray bar, you'll notice various different icons. From left to right, these icons allow you to:

Format the font type and size of your text

Insert pictures from your phone

Take new pictures

Take pictures of documents

Scan documents

Insert documents from your Files app

Draw images.

HOW TO CHANGE THE FONT ON YOUR IPHONE

Additionally, if you click on that G icon again, a few more features will appear for you. These include doing a Google search, translating text, inserting YouTube links and sharing locations via the Maps app. Again, all of this can be done within your email without having to exit to other outside apps.

ANDROID

What kind of keyboards are on my Android?

Most Android models come with the Gboard already pre-installed on them as the default keyboard. The best part about it is that it automatically plugs into Google services, so you don't have to close out of your text message conversations if you want to Google something. All you have to do is select the Google icon and search for what you want.

GBoard automatically comes with other texting features as well, such as emojis, stickers and GIFs. The options will appear at the bottom of your keyboard, and you can click whichever one you want to use.

And if, for some reason, you do not have Gboard installed already, simply go to the Google Play Store and download the app to begin using.

How to start using Gboard on an Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer

Download the GBoard app if it's not already on your phone

if it's not already on your phone Go to your Settings app

app Select General Management

Tap Keyboard list and default

Toggle on Gboard

Select Default keyboard and choose Gboard

Gboard will now be your default keyboard for your messages.

WHY A GREEN AND ORANGE DOT ON YOUR PHONE CAN INDICATE SOMEONE LISTENING AND WATCHING

What settings come with Gboard?

You can see what settings come on your Gboard by opening your Settings menu and selecting Keyboard Settings. You will then get a full list of features that you can toggle on and off, such as Glide Typing (where you can glide your finger around the keyboard rather than pressing individual buttons), Emoji suggestions, and Voice input.

How to add a language on your Gboard

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Settings app

Tap System

Go to Languages & input

Under Keyboards, tap Virtual keyboard

Tap Gboard

Select Languages

Pick a language and turn on the layout you want to use

and you want to use Tap Done.

Can I change the keyboard on my Android?

There are various keyboard apps that you can download for Android if you do not wish to use GBoard. Some of the more popular ones are Microsoft SwiftKey , Chrooma and Fleksy . If you choose to download one of these apps to use over GBoard, here's how you would swap out the default keyboard.

Go to your Settings app

app Select General Management

Tap Keyboard list and default

Toggle on whatever keyboard you wish to use

Select Default keyboard and choose the keyboard you want to be your default.

How did this article help you use different keyboards on your smartphone to make things easier for you? We'd love to hear from you.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.