How to protect yourself when your cellphone number is exposed on dark web

While it is easy to imagine what one would do if any of one's information hypothetically ended up on the dark web, it is quite another to be notified that your personal information, especially one you use every day, such as your cellphone, has been found on the dark web. That’s why we are eager to dive into the exact scenario that Scott wrote to us about and that he is dealing with.

"I was notified by the Credit Agencies that [my] cellphone number was found on the dark web. What specifically does one do in this case other than freeze credit and monitor credit and bills? Should you change your cell number to a different number?" — Scott, Santa Fe, New Mexico

As with any privacy and security breach, it’s important to take immediate action to secure your personal information and prevent further damage if your cellphone number has been found on the dark web.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS - SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER - THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

Action steps to take if your cellphone number is found on the dark web

Unfortunately, if your phone number is found on the dark web, it’s likely that other sensitive personal information like email addresses, physical addresses, social security numbers or bank account information may have been compromised. Below are some steps you can take if your cellphone number has been found on the dark web:

1) Change passwords: If any of your information, especially your cellphone number, ends up on the dark web, you should log in from a secure, virus- and malware-free device and change your passwords immediately. It is best to create unique and complex passwords, including letters, symbols and numbers, for each separate online account. In addition, consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords.

2) Keep an eye on all your accounts as well as credit consistently: Contact the three main credit bureaus to freeze your credit. This will prevent anyone, including hackers, from wreaking havoc on your credit. Make sure to report any errors on your credit reports with the credit agencies as well. Remember that you are allowed a free annual credit report. If there are too many accounts for you to keep track of regularly, a credit monitoring service can help by constantly monitoring and alerting you of any account changes or problems.

Identity theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security number, phone number and email address and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft.

BEST ANTIVIRUS FOR IPHONES - CYBERGUY PICKS 2024

3) Turn on two-factor authentication: While enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) adds an extra step to your login process, it's a small price to pay for the robust security it provides. Just like it prevents unauthorized access by requiring an additional form of identification beyond your password, 2FA acts as a formidable barrier against potential hackers.

By sending a one-time code to your phone or prompting for a biometric factor like your fingerprint, 2FA serves as an early warning system, alerting you to any suspicious login attempts. This gives you the chance to secure your account and thwart potential data breaches or identity theft . In today's digital landscape, where cyberthreats are ever-evolving, embracing 2FA is a proactive step towards fortifying your online presence and safeguarding your digital assets from malicious actors.

4) Get SIM-swapping protection added to your phone: SIM-swapping fraud is when someone gains control of your cellphone number by moving it to a new SIM card. If you want to add SIM-swapping protection to your phone, you can contact your provider to see if this feature can be added.

5) Report personal information or account theft: If your personal information has been hacked or stolen, file a report with the local authorities and the Federal Trade Commission.

6) Invest in personal data removal services: Unfortunately, much of your personal information is scattered across the internet, making it accessible to hackers and scammers who can harvest and sell this information. While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for removal services here .

10 TELLTALE SIGNS THAT SOMEONE HAS STOLEN YOUR IDENTITY

Now, unless your cellphone has been compromised, changing your number is unnecessary. If you decide to change your phone number, reach out to your service provider and explain your circumstances to get help changing your phone number and transferring contacts. Also, if you change your phone number, notify and update your contact information with all relevant accounts, such as financial institutions, and anywhere you used the old number as a part of the two-factor authentication process.

HERE’S WHAT RUTHLESS HACKERS STOLE FROM 110 MILLION AT&T CUSTOMERS

Kurt’s key takeaways

In the digital age, where our personal data can sometimes slip through the cracks and into the shadows, it’s crucial to stay vigilant and proactive. Remember, if your cellphone number takes an unwelcome tour of the dark web, don’t panic; equip yourself with the right tools and knowledge to safeguard your digital life. And hey, changing your number might just be the fresh start you need, but it’s not always necessary unless you’re experiencing direct threats or persistent issues.

Have you ever encountered a breach of your digital privacy, and how did you navigate the aftermath? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.