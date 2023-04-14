Expand / Collapse search
TECH
Published

How to enable Voice Isolation for clearer phone calls

The sound of construction will never ruin your phone call again

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
How Apple's latest iOS update can help you deal with loud background noise during important phone calls Video

How Apple's latest iOS update can help you deal with loud background noise during important phone calls

Tired of dealing with background noise during a phone call? Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives a helpful tip on using Apple’s new Voice Isolation feature. 

Are you tired of struggling to communicate on phone calls due to ambient noise? Have you ever been on an important call where the background noise is so loud that the person on the other end can barely hear you? Well, fear not! Apple's latest iOS 16.4.1 update has got you covered with the new Voice Isolation feature, now available for FaceTime and also for regular phone calls. 

With Voice Isolation, advanced machine learning technology distinguishes sounds, filters out background noise and prioritizes your voice, delivering clear and crisp audio to the other end of the line. This cutting-edge feature eliminates the need for shouting or constantly asking people to repeat themselves, giving you a hassle-free and enjoyable communication experience on your phone calls. 

How to activate Voice Isolation 

To activate Voice Isolation, simply open the Phone app, and start a regular audio phone call with someone. 

With Voice Isolation, advanced machine learning technology distinguishes sounds, filters out background noise and prioritizes your voice, delivering clear and crisp audio to the other end of the line.

Once you're in the call, pull down the Control Center by dragging down diagonally from the top-right corner of the screen. 

This new feature gives you a hassle-free and enjoyable communication experience on your phone calls.

Tap the Mic Mode button at the top and select the Voice Isolation option. 

With Voice Isolation and the potential for Wide Spectrum to come to regular phone calls, Apple is making communication easier and clearer than ever before.

With Voice Isolation and the potential for Wide Spectrum to come to regular phone calls, Apple is making communication easier and clearer than ever before.

And if you ever need to disable Voice Isolation, it's just as simple. Access the Control Center again, select Standard, and you're good to go. 

If you ever need to disable Voice Isolation, access the Control Center again, select Standard.

What's Wide Spectrum 

Apple has another impressive feature called Wide Spectrum that was introduced alongside Voice Isolation for FaceTime. Although it's not available for regular phone calls yet, iOS 16.4 notes it as "currently unavailable," hinting at its potential expansion to the Phone app. 

Wide Spectrum captures every sound in your environment, including your voice and surrounding sounds, making it perfect for situations where you want the other person to hear everything happening around you. (Not yet available for regular phone calls.)

Wide Spectrum captures every sound in your environment, including your voice and surrounding sounds, making it perfect for situations where you want the other person to hear everything happening around you. Keep an eye out for this exciting feature on future phone calls

Final Thoughts 

With Voice Isolation and the potential for Wide Spectrum to come to regular phone calls, Apple is making communication easier and clearer than ever before. So, the next time you're on a call, try this feature, and experience the difference it can make. 

If, however, you want to ensure the perfect phone call while remaining hands-free, you can also check out Apple's noise-canceling AirPods Pro or visit our list of best headphones. 

Try out Apple's new Voice Isolation feature, and let us know what you think. We'd love to hear from you. 

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.