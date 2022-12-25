How to pick which wireless earbuds are best for you

Wireless earbuds are an essential add-on right after the perfect charger for our tech devices.

We all have different needs for wireless earbuds. Maybe you want a pair that will last through your grueling workouts, or you just need them for your Zoom meetings when you're working from home.

That's why I've gathered a list of the best earbuds you can get your hands on this year.

The 2nd Generation of the Apple AirPods Pro is an excellent choice for those looking for great noise cancelation and immersive sound. They come with what's known as an H-2 chip, which provides spatial audio for the listener making for an incredible listening experience.

Being able to block out much of life's distractions is why I love the Active Noise Cancelation feature that allows you to make outside noise almost disappear. With a quick long press on the volume of your iPhone you can choose Transparency Mode if you feel more comfortable hearing the surrounding noise in addition to what you're listening to. AirPods Pro also comes with Touch Control, which allows you to control the volume of what you're listening to directly from your AirPod stem.

I will soon not forget touring the audio labs within Apple's headquarters. My jaw about hit the ground at how huge the single focus of audio receives at Apple. It's astonishing how deeply the research and development team goes to innovate sound in their products. I remember thinking that Apple's audio R&D labs were as vast as some entire companies' footprint in size.

That's likely where one of AirPods Pro's new best features is developed. The charging case in generation 2 now comes with a built-in speaker that makes finding a misplaced case and earbud easier to locate.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus is an excellent choice for people looking for earbuds that can last a long time on a single charge. These earbuds can have continuous sound for up to 11 hours at a time without recharging.

Once you do need to recharge them, just 3 minutes of charging will get you another hour of playtime. Aside from Galaxy Buds Pro's top-notch charging qualities, they also come with 1 internal and 2 external microphones. That audio abundance makes it so you never have to worry about your voice being drowned out by the outside if you're on an important call. Keep in mind Galaxy Buds Pro is compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

The Apple AirPods 3rd Generation earbuds are yet another quality release from the mega-tech company.

These popular earbuds have features that were once exclusive only to Pro-level AirPods, including personalized spatial audio and Find My integration to avoid losing your pair.

They also come with a case that's compatible with Apple's MagSafe Charging system, allowing for up to 30 hours of listening on one charge.

These more affordable AirPods even come with quick access to the Siri feature when you need information fast. I love the force sensor allows you to control your entertainment and answer calls immediately. For more in-depth coverage of AirPods, head to CyberGuy.com and search "Airpods".

These earbuds by Cleer Audio are great for safe listening so that you don't damage your eardrums with high volume.

The Open Ear design allows you to hear your surroundings naturally while still enjoying whatever you're listening to with a lot less chance of damaging your ear canal, unlike other earbuds that reach deep into the canal.

The design from the San Diego-based engineers added a flexible hinge that goes over your ear as well, so you don't have to worry about them falling out of your ears. They feature touch controls that allow you to answer and end calls, adjust volume, and change tracks without having to take your phone out.

One of the best features of these Samsung earbuds is that they are water-resistant, so you don't ever have to be overly worried about them getting ruined if you spill a little water or get caught in the rain one day.

They're protected for as much as 3 feet of immersion for as long as 30 minutes. And they come with all the other features you'd expect from high-quality earbuds as well - Active Noise Cancelation, Touch Music Control, and long-lasting battery life with a wireless charging case.

Perhaps the most unique feature of these wireless earbuds by TAGRY is the charging case. The case comes with an LED power display and a whopping 60 hours of playback that shows the power level of the charging case and the earbuds.

The earbuds also have a nano-coating that can prevent water and sweat from penetrating, so it's great for athletes who want to use them while they work out.

They come with One-Step Pairing and Easy Touch Control, allowing the earbuds to connect with your device as soon as you open the case. I like that they come in three different sizes, so you're more than likely to find a pair that fits your ears best.

