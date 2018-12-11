Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before House committee -- live blog

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday amid allegations of anti-conservative bias and privacy violations on the platform.

In his prepared remarks, released Monday, Pichai said the tech giant is not a haven for political bias.

"I lead this company without political bias and work to ensure that our products continue to operate that way," Pichai said in his opening remarks. "To do otherwise would go against our core principles and our business interests. We are a company that provides platforms for diverse perspectives and opinions—and we have no shortage of them among our own employees."

