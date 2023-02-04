Get the best television deals in time for the Super Bowl

Super Bowl is the best time to purchase a new TV. The reason is that the entire industry cycles new televisions at this same moment every year. In fact, Super Bowl remains one of the biggest events that stimulate consumer demand in a new TV.

Here's the thing. The newest TVs will all the bells and whistles are arriving now. Those sets will be pricey. The perfect TV to target is the winning TV from the previous year. Retailers want to move out the best of last year and drive sales for the latest and greatest.

Having covered technology for a couple of decades, I recognize this pattern and have learned that best time to purchase last year's amazing brand new TV is right now. It does not pay for most people to embrace the sets that were just released at the big Consumer Electronics Show.

Instead, to get the best TV with the most features at the best price, following this guide that starts with 5 great TVs to consider.

The Amazon Fire TV is a great choice for those of you who will be tuning in for the Super Bowl. The fact that it has 4K resolution which means a much sharper and more detailed image, making it great for watching the big game. At the time of publishing, it is on sale for 30% off, at a total of $259.99 for the 43-inch model. Also, at the time of publishing, this product had almost 29,000 global reviews with 78% of consumers giving it 5 stars.

The Insignia F30 Series is a highly rated and good-quality television. At the time of publishing, this TV is on sale on Amazon for 30% off, totaling $209.99 for the 43-inch version. It has 4K Ultra HD, so you can watch the Super Bowl with crystal clear vision. Plus, you can watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube, and other services. At the time of publishing, this product had over 7,000 ratings with 77% of consumers giving it 5 stars.

Samsung has a great reputation when it comes to high-quality televisions. This model has dynamic crystal color and a 4K dynamic processor, which allows you to see every detail with stunning clarity.

It also has a built-in voice assistant so you can tell it what you want it to do during the game. It also has a motion Xcelerator which minimizes blur and enhances motion clarity, so it will catch all the fast-moving action, which is what you want during the Super Bowl.

Along with this model, there are multiple different sizes for sale on Amazon right now. However, the most popular model is the 55-inch which at the time of publishing is on sale for $497.99. Also, at the time of publishing, this product had over 13,000 global ratings with 79% giving it 5 stars.

The LG 4K Smart TV is another great choice, and for those who believe bigger is better, this is the TV for you. It's 65 inches, and it even has Alexa built-in to it for all your on-demand needs during the Super Bowl. The TV at the time of publishing is on sale on Amazon with a 17% discount, totaling $576.99 for the popular 65-inch model. At the time of publishing, this product had over 1,500 ratings with 71% giving it 5 stars.

Perhaps the most fitting pick for your Super Bowl Sunday is the TCL Smart Roku TV, as they are partnered with the NFL. At the time of publishing, this TV is on sale on Amazon at a 52% discount totaling $239.99 for a 50-inch screen. You can even customize the home screen to have your favorite channels readily available to you each time you turn the TV on. And if you're worried about reviews, this one had over 2,400 global reviews with 79% giving it 5 stars at the time of publishing, so it's a pretty sweet deal.

Things to consider when shopping for a new TV

While those above are my top 5 TV picks, when shopping for a television to watch the Super Bowl, make sure to consider the following factors:

Price: TVs can range from a few hundred dollars - as you can see above - to several thousand dollars. So set a budget and look for the best TV with the features you want that fits within your price range

Picture quality: Look for a TV with a high resolution (4K Ultra HD is the best option), good contrast ratio, and HDR support for a vivid and lifelike image

Screen size: The bigger the screen, the better the viewing experience, which is critical on Super Bowl Sunday. Also, be sure to choose a TV that fits comfortably in your room yet also provides a large enough screen for everyone to enjoy

Audio quality: Be sure to get a TV with good speakers or the option to connect to a sound system so you can enhance the overall viewing experience, especially for that Rihanna halftime show

Smart features: You want to look for a TV with built-in apps, voice control, and a fast and user-friendly interface to stream content easily

