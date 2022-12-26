Expand / Collapse search
TECH
Published

How to cast your Android screen to a TV

Here are some easy tips to get your Smart TV screen to match what's on your Android

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to cast your Android screen to a TV Video

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to cast your Android screen to a TV

CyberGuy shows you how to screencast on your Android phone so you can display the content from your phone to your TV screen.

Watching video and looking at photos on a small screen like a smartphone or tablet is certainly doable, but there's really nothing like having your content on a nice big TV screen.  It's easier on the eyes, and it makes for a better viewing experience overall.

Did you know that you can get what's on your phone to match your TV screen and still be able to use your phone at the same time? Well, I'm here to show you how easy it is to cast your Android screen to your bigger Smart TV.

Photo demonstrating how to select a screencasting option on an Android.

Photo demonstrating how to select a screencasting option on an Android. (Fox News)

What is screencasting?

Screencasting is an option that allows you to play music, videos, or any other type of content from one device onto another. The Android phone allows users to screencast by using Chromecast, a popular dongle device introduced back in 2013 that connects to your Smart TV and then allows you to control it from your Android.

What are the benefits of screencasting?

  • Screencasting allows you to enjoy high-quality streaming on a larger screen
  • You can continue using your Android device while you're screencasting other content
  • Screencasting is battery and Wi-Fi-friendly and doesn't drain your phone

How do I set up screencasting on my Android device?

There are two different ways to set up screencasting for better viewership on your Android. Please note that settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer.

1. Set up a shortcut on your Android

  • Go to your Quick Settings pane by dragging down from the top of your Android screen with two fingers

Screenshot of an Android showing how to set up a shortcut for a screencasting button.

Screenshot of an Android showing how to set up a shortcut for a screencasting button. (Fox News)

  • Select the Screen Cast option in the menu
  • If there is no Screen Cast option, swipe left for more options or tap the pencil icon to add a shortcut

2. Use the Google Home App

  • Open your Google Home App that you use for your Chromecast
  • Choose your Chromecast
  • Wait for Android display to appear on your big screen
  • On your Android, tap Media and choose what you want to start streaming

Screenshot of the Google Home screen.

Screenshot of the Google Home screen. (Fox News)

Screenshot demonstrating how to select the screencasting button for media.

Screenshot demonstrating how to select the screencasting button for media. (Fox News)

For more Android tips, head over to CyberGuy.com and search "Android" and be sure to subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter at CyberGuy.com/Newsletter.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.