How to cast your Android screen to a TV

Watching video and looking at photos on a small screen like a smartphone or tablet is certainly doable, but there's really nothing like having your content on a nice big TV screen. It's easier on the eyes, and it makes for a better viewing experience overall.

Did you know that you can get what's on your phone to match your TV screen and still be able to use your phone at the same time? Well, I'm here to show you how easy it is to cast your Android screen to your bigger Smart TV.

What is screencasting?

Screencasting is an option that allows you to play music, videos, or any other type of content from one device onto another. The Android phone allows users to screencast by using Chromecast, a popular dongle device introduced back in 2013 that connects to your Smart TV and then allows you to control it from your Android.

What are the benefits of screencasting?

Screencasting allows you to enjoy high-quality streaming on a larger screen

You can continue using your Android device while you're screencasting other content

Screencasting is battery and Wi-Fi-friendly and doesn't drain your phone

How do I set up screencasting on my Android device?

There are two different ways to set up screencasting for better viewership on your Android. Please note that settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer.

1. Set up a shortcut on your Android

Go to your Quick Settings pane by dragging down from the top of your Android screen with two fingers

Select the Screen Cast option in the menu

option in the If there is no Screen Cast option, swipe left for more options or tap the pencil icon to add a shortcut

2. Use the Google Home App

Open your Google Home App that you use for your Chromecast

that you use for your Chromecast Choose your Chromecast

Wait for Android display to appear on your big screen

to appear on your big screen On your Android, tap Media and choose what you want to start streaming

