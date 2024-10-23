Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: 'Wicked' star Ariana Grande's gripe with AI

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Chinese humanoid robot could be the future of affordable in-home care Video

Chinese humanoid robot could be the future of affordable in-home care

The advanced machine is about enhancing the quality of life for those who need assistance the most.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- ‘Wicked’ star Ariana Grande finds AI ‘troublesome’ after fan edited posters cause controversy

- Social media giant parent fires intern for 'maliciously' interfering with AI project

- Deception in democracy: Beware the most common types of election-related scams

- GR-2 Robots: A promising solution for rising home care costs

Ariana Grande posing in a polka dot dress on the red carpet

Ariana Grande at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

SOMETHING 'WICKED': "Wicked" star Ariana Grande is uncertain about artificial intelligence after her co-star Cynthia Erivo felt insulted by fan edits of the poster for the upcoming musical.

TECH INTERFERENCE: TikTok parent company ByteDance has confirmed it terminated an intern over the summer for allegedly sabotaging the training of an artificial intelligence model.

New Jersey voting

A woman walks to cast her ballot after filling it in a privacy booth while voting in the gubernatorial election in Newark, New Jersey, on Nov. 2, 2021.  (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

DECEPTION IN DEMOCRACY: With the U.S. general elections just around the corner, cybersecurity risks are ramping up, not just to the systems running the election but also to you. Social media and the internet are being used to spread propaganda and sway your opinions. 

ROBOT CAREGIVER : Chinese company Fourier Intelligence's latest creation, the GR-2 humanoid robot, is pushing the boundaries of what we thought possible in elderly care and assistance for people with disabilities. This advanced machine isn't just about replacing human caregivers — it's about enhancing the quality of life for those who need assistance the most.

chinese robot 1

GR-2 humanoid robot  (Fourier)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.