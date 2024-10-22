Deception in democracy: Beware the most common types of election-related scams

Elections are one of the most crucial parts of any democracy, and unfortunately that also means bad actors try to twist things for their own gain.

With the U.S. general elections just around the corner, cybersecurity risks are ramping up, not just to the systems running the election but also to you. Social media and the internet are being used to spread propaganda and sway your opinions.

What’s even more concerning is that these campaigns are now powered by AI tools, making it very easy for bad actors to churn out misleading information at lightning speed and on a huge scale.

Your opinions might not be yours

Technology has made it so easy for bad actors to mess with your opinions, and this isn’t anything new. We’re constantly being persuaded, whether it’s during a presidential debate, reading the news or even just watching an ad. But things cross the line when fake facts get involved. Arguing based on real points is fine, but flat-out lying with made-up facts? That’s a whole different story.

You might see people trying to sway your decisions with shocking headlines, heated tweets or videos that play on your biases. Much of this content could be created by generative AI (GenAI), which sometimes just makes up completely false info.

A recent study by Trend Micro found that many people are struggling to spot misinformation and scams, many of which are currently election related. While 79% of U.S. respondents felt somewhat confident or very confident about their ability to identify online scams, a staggering 62% failed to correctly identify a specific example as a scam.

Lynette Owens, vice president of global consumer education and marketing at Trend Micro, shared her thoughts with CyberGuy on the gap between people's confidence in spotting misinformation and their actual ability to do so.

"Many individuals have likely had scam detection or cybersecurity training, at least on some level, through their employer. This, along with using obvious scam examples in training materials, may lead to people overestimating their ability to spot scams and misinformation. Recently, with the help of AI, scams, deepfakes and ways to spread misinformation have also become increasingly sophisticated. While people may believe they can spot a phishing text or a scam call, many may not have had to face or identify more recent and highly believable scam emails or fake websites."

The dangers of GenAI

GenAI can be used in more ways than you can imagine to mess with elections, as highlighted by Trend Micro . It can quickly churn out fake news, create deepfake videos and audio, automate hacking and write convincing phishing emails. Plus, GenAI helps make social media content and gives foreign adversaries almost-native language skills and cultural know-how to blend in more easily.

For instance, AI-driven bots can pump out fake news articles and imitate human-like conversations on social media. These bots can spread misinformation fast. Last August, an investigation by the Centre for Information Resilience found 56 fake accounts on platform X (formerly Twitter). These accounts were part of a coordinated effort promoting the Trump-Vance ticket for the 2024 U.S. presidential race. There’s no evidence that the Trump campaign had anything to do with it.

The U.S. Department of Justice also recently seized fake news websites mimicking media outlets like the Washington Post. These counterfeit websites contained articles designed to influence readers' sentiment to favor Russian interests.

The damage potential of deepfakes

Thanks to advancements in AI, it’s now easier than ever to create incredibly realistic deepfakes. Even people with little to no technical know-how can manipulate images and videos, opening the door to election tampering and spreading false info. Politicians are especially at risk because they’re all over the media, in magazine photos, news interviews and speeches. This exposure makes it easier to train AI models.

These deepfakes can damage someone’s credibility by spreading false information, manipulating public opinion and deepening political divides. In August, social media blew up with an AI-generated video of presidential candidate Kamala Harris making fake statements in a doctored campaign ad. The video was even shared by big names like Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tools like Deepfake 3D Pro, Deepfake AI, SwapFace and AvatarAI VideoCallSpoofer – commonly found on criminal forums – are some of the most popular ones used to create deepfakes. These tools can bypass verification systems, generate compromising videos or even fake real-time video calls, all of which make the threat to election integrity even more serious.

The most common types of election-related misinformation or scams

While there are plenty of election-related misinformation and scams to be aware of, Owens highlights three major ones to watch out for besides deepfakes:

1. Voter registration scams involve links to fake voter registration forms, which scammers send by phone, email or text. These types of links may be phishing scams to collect personal data (such as passwords, financial information and Social Security numbers) or to allow others to access your devices.

2. Campaign donation scams involve cybercriminals reaching out to voters by email, social media or phone, posing as a political action committee to steal money or personal information.

3. Fake surveys, petitions and polls involve scammers tricking voters into revealing personal information. These scams can come via phone, email, text or even in person, asking people to answer questions or sign a petition under the guise of supporting a political cause. They may feature a politician’s name or image to appear legitimate, sometimes urging recipients to make a small donation. In doing so, victims are led to provide sensitive details like their Social Security number or home address, which can then be exploited for fraud.

5 ways to protect yourself from election-related scams and misinformation

1. Watch out for potential red flags: Be on the lookout for potential red flags when it comes to misinformation and manipulated content, as well as scams. Common signs to watch for include sensationalized headlines that grab your attention, suspicious domains that don’t seem trustworthy, and a sense of urgency or demands for time-sensitive action. Additionally, poor grammar, altered images, missing timestamps and unattributed data are all indicators that something might not be right.

Owens said, "When consuming media, voters should venture beyond the headlines, cross-verify with other news outlets, scrutinize links and sources, research authors, validate images and consult fact-checkers. Observing how significant news develops over time helps to estimate the reliability of the sources of information. By diversifying news sources, focusing on reputable outlets and thinking before sharing, individuals can help combat the spread of election-related fake news."

2. Don’t click every link you see: It's important to be cautious about clicking on every link that comes your way, especially on social media and unfamiliar websites. Many of these links could be scams designed to install malware or steal your money in the name of the election.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

3. Avoid relying on social media for election news: One effective strategy to protect yourself from election-related misinformation is to limit your reliance on social media for obtaining news about elections. Social media platforms are often breeding grounds for misinformation, deepfakes and scams.

4. Invest in personal data removal services: Protecting your personal information from being exploited for political purposes is crucial during election seasons. Consider investing in a reputable data removal service to reduce your digital footprint and minimize the risk of targeted political manipulation. Political campaigns may use data from people search sites to create highly targeted ads based on your personal details, potentially manipulating your views. Also, scammers could use information from these sites to impersonate you for political fraud or to spread misinformation in your name. Your contact information could be used for unsolicited political calls, emails or even in-person visits. Detailed personal information can be used to build comprehensive voter profiles, potentially influencing how political entities approach you.

While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time.

5. Report suspected election misinformation: If you suspect voter fraud, report it to your state or territorial election office. You can also report it to your local FBI office, your local U.S. attorney's office or the Public Integrity Section of the Department of Justice's Criminal Division. You can also report suspected false, offensive or harmful information on social media platforms in several ways.

Kurt's key takeaway

Election Day is less than two weeks away, and it’s more important than ever to keep an eye out for misinformation and scams. First, always double-check your sources when you come across election information; stick to the trustworthy ones and cross-check claims. Be cautious of links since some could lead to scams that steal your money or install malware. Keep an eye out for red flags like sensational headlines and sketchy websites. If you spot any voter fraud or harmful info, report it to the right folks.

