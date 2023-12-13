Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Retailers using AI to help you buy the right size

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Michigan shoppers seen on Black Friday

Shoppers look at clothes while others walk around Twelve Oaks Mall on Nov. 24, 2023, in Novi, Michigan.  (Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

BUY SMARTER: Major retailers use AI to slash number of clothing returns when shopping online. Continue reading…

UNPLUGGED FROM SOCIETY: Experts warn new tech could cause people to withdraw socially. Continue reading…

TACTICAL TECH: Cheap drones can take out expensive military systems, warns former Air Force pilot pushing AI-enabled force. Continue reading… 

A augmented reality-generated fighter jet.

The military metaverse enables pilots to have more frequent training against relevant targets, Robinson said. (Red 6)

'UNBELIEVABLY PAINFUL': AI guru opens up about shock firing from former board. Continue reading…

‘WE ARE WAY BEHIND’: 'Elvis' director says AI needs governance in Hollywood. Continue reading… 

Close up of Baz Luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2023, in Paris. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

RACE TO THE FUTURE: We have to say ahead of bad guys with AI, Bill Gates says. Continue reading…

GOLD RUSH: AI development boom could pit US vs. China with another chip shortage: experts. Continue reading…

CRITTER CONTROL : AI invention keeps unwanted animals from getting inside your home. Continue reading…

Pet owner dog cat

Man sitting on sofa with domestic animals. Pet owner stroking his old cat and dog together. (iStock)

FUNDING FRENZY: Elon Musk's AI start-up looks to raise $1B. Continue reading…

SAVING LIVES: How AI is revolutionizing the world of medicine. Continue reading…
 

