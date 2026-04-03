Fox News AI Newsletter: Palantir CTO warns US has only 'eight days of weapons' in hypothetical China battle

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Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Palantir CTO warns US has only 'eight days of weapons' in hypothetical battle against China

- AI robot now helps travelers at San José airport

- New AI coalition targets Washington, Big Tech as group warns child safety risks outpacing safeguards

ARSENAL ALERT: The U.S. is wrong about military deterrence, according to Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar. America relies on the threat of its large weapons stockpiles to discourage aggression, but Sankar says the real deterrent is production capacity — "the ability to generate the stockpile."

WIRED WELCOME: At San José Mineta International Airport in California, travelers can now get help from a humanoid robot named José. It greets passengers, answers questions and helps people find their way around the terminal.

DIGITAL DILEMMA: As artificial intelligence expands into classrooms, workplaces, and homes, a new coalition warns that risks to children and workers are growing faster than efforts to control the new technology.

The newly formed Alliance for a Better Future (ABF) is pushing for AI safeguards as Washington debates regulation.

DIGITAL WARFARE: For years, Silicon Valley operated as if war was someone else’s problem. Operation Epic Fury proved otherwise. The U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran, launched Feb. 28, pulled American technology companies to the center of active warfare — not as distant suppliers, but as participants and now deliberate targets. In my forthcoming book, "The New AI Cold War," I warned this moment was coming. Iran made it real.

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