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Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Palantir CTO warns US has only 'eight days of weapons' in hypothetical China battle

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

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Palantir official warns of ‘new Cold War’ with China amid tense AI race Video

Palantir official warns of ‘new Cold War’ with China amid tense AI race

Palantir Technologies defense head Mike Gallagher discusses the U.S.–China AI race drawing comparisons to the Cold War on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

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Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Palantir CTO warns US has only 'eight days of weapons' in hypothetical battle against China

- AI robot now helps travelers at San José airport

- New AI coalition targets Washington, Big Tech as group warns child safety risks outpacing safeguards

Shyam Shankar China U.S. Palantir

Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar discussed the looming threat of China and his new book, "Mobilize," with Fox News Digital. (Fox News Digital/Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ARSENAL ALERT: The U.S. is wrong about military deterrence, according to Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar. America relies on the threat of its large weapons stockpiles to discourage aggression, but Sankar says the real deterrent is production capacity — "the ability to generate the stockpile."

WIRED WELCOME: At San José Mineta International Airport in California, travelers can now get help from a humanoid robot named José. It greets passengers, answers questions and helps people find their way around the terminal.

DIGITAL DILEMMA: As artificial intelligence expands into classrooms, workplaces, and homes, a new coalition warns that risks to children and workers are growing faster than efforts to control the new technology.

Mark Zuckerberg at Big Tech hearing

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, arrives to testify before the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis," in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2024.  (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The newly formed Alliance for a Better Future (ABF) is pushing for AI safeguards as Washington debates regulation.

DIGITAL WARFARE: For years, Silicon Valley operated as if war was someone else’s problem. Operation Epic Fury proved otherwise. The U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran, launched Feb. 28, pulled American technology companies to the center of active warfare — not as distant suppliers, but as participants and now deliberate targets. In my forthcoming book, "The New AI Cold War," I warned this moment was coming. Iran made it real.

Two F/A-18 Super Hornets take off

Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran from an undisclosed location March 3, 2026.  (U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters)

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Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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