Fox News AI Newsletter: Judge denies Musk's move against OpenAI

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Federal judge denies Musk move to block OpenAI's shift to for-profit model

- Federal judge chooses not to sanction lawyer who admitted using AI in mistake-filled brief

- New malware exploits fake updates to steal data

MUSK'S MOVE BLOCKED: A California judge denied Elon Musk’s move to halt OpenAI’s efforts to convert it into a for-profit entity, saying in a ruling that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO hadn't met "the high burden required for a preliminary injunction."

'DOWNFALLS' OF AI: A federal judge has declined to impose sanctions on an attorney who submitted a brief that contained incorrect case citations and quotes generated by artificial intelligence .

DEFEND YOUR DATA: Windows has always been a favorite target for hackers, but it seems they have now figured out how to actively target Macs as well. We've seen an alarming rise in malware affecting Mac computers , stealing personal data and cryptocurrency.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.