Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Judge denies Musk's move against OpenAI

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Gladstone AI CEOs outline how artificial intelligence will become ‘critical’ to national security Video

Gladstone AI CEOs outline how artificial intelligence will become ‘critical’ to national security

Gladstone A.I. co-founders and CEOs Edouard Harris and Jeremie Harris explain the major role that A.I will play in national security and warfare on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Federal judge denies Musk move to block OpenAI's shift to for-profit model

- Federal judge chooses not to sanction lawyer who admitted using AI in mistake-filled brief

- New malware exploits fake updates to steal data

Elon Musk

Elon Musk met with members of the Senate DOGE caucus at the White House. (Getty Images)

MUSK'S MOVE BLOCKED: A California judge denied Elon Musk’s move to halt OpenAI’s efforts to convert it into a for-profit entity, saying in a ruling that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO hadn't met "the high burden required for a preliminary injunction."

'DOWNFALLS' OF AI: A federal judge has declined to impose sanctions on an attorney who submitted a brief that contained incorrect case citations and quotes generated by artificial intelligence.

DEFEND YOUR DATA: Windows has always been a favorite target for hackers, but it seems they have now figured out how to actively target Macs as well. We've seen an alarming rise in malware affecting Mac computers, stealing personal data and cryptocurrency.

New malware exploits fake updates to steal data

Image of a Mac laptop (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.