Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: Jobs AI can't take

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Generation Z on laptop and phones

Mehmet Aytekin, 28, left, checks his cell phone while waiting to board his United Airlines flight to Newark, N.J. at O'Hare International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Gen Zers are 'catching the wave' of blue-collar jobs that AI can't take, tech CEO says
- Amazon sales surge as company trains focus on artificial intelligence
- Don't use science fiction to inspire public policy on AI

artificial intelligence illustration

An illustration of artificial intelligence (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

CATCHING THE BLUE WAVE? Amid high costs and controversies surrounding college education – coupled with the threat that artificial intelligence poses on certain white-collar jobs – much of Gen Z is leaning toward pursuing trade schools and blue-collar jobs with that tech gap in mind.

IN ITS 'PRIME': Amazon.com reported record first-quarter sales as the AI boom powered growth in its cloud-computing unit, helping the company continue to shake off last year’s post-pandemic slump.

Amazon logo

Amazon Logo (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

FUTURE'S NOT SET: Policymakers should not reference or rely on fictional scenarios as reasons to regulate AI. Otherwise, America risks losing its global lead on AI and American citizens could never realize the full benefits of the technology.

WELCOME TO CLASS: Google rolled out a new course on Friday teaching people how to use artificial intelligence tools and announced its philanthropy arm is dedicating $75 million for 1 million Americans to take it for free as part of an initiative to make AI training more accessible.

Google AI Gemini

The Google AI logo is being displayed on a smartphone with Gemini in the background in this photo illustration, taken in Brussels, Belgium, on February 8, 2024.  (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images) ((Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

