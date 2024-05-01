Fox News AI Newsletter: Jobs AI can't take

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

CATCHING THE BLUE WAVE? Amid high costs and controversies surrounding college education – coupled with the threat that artificial intelligence poses on certain white-collar jobs – much of Gen Z is leaning toward pursuing trade schools and blue-collar jobs with that tech gap in mind.

IN ITS 'PRIME': Amazon.com reported record first-quarter sales as the AI boom powered growth in its cloud-computing unit, helping the company continue to shake off last year’s post-pandemic slump.

FUTURE'S NOT SET: Policymakers should not reference or rely on fictional scenarios as reasons to regulate AI. Otherwise, America risks losing its global lead on AI and American citizens could never realize the full benefits of the technology.

WELCOME TO CLASS: Google rolled out a new course on Friday teaching people how to use artificial intelligence tools and announced its philanthropy arm is dedicating $75 million for 1 million Americans to take it for free as part of an initiative to make AI training more accessible.

