Fox News AI Newsletter: Google's new AI may know when your house is on fire

AI SPOTS WILDFIRES: FireSat is a new satellite project designed to detect and track wildfires early . How early? The project aims to detect a fire that's merely 270 square feet – about the size of a classroom – within 20 minutes. It's also able to detect fires two to three acres in size, roughly the size of two football fields.

TECHNOLOGICAL MIRACLE: The Trump administration recently asked American developers, including OpenAI, for input on what the U.S. needs to do to stay ahead in the global AI competition . We believe that preserving AI’s ability to learn should be at the top of the list.

GEN-AI FRAUD ALERT: Generative AI refers to so-called artificial intelligence systems that create new content — text, images, audio or video — based on data they've been trained on. Unlike traditional AI that analyzes existing information, generative AI produces entirely new, convincing content. The most concerning part? These powerful tools are increasingly accessible to fraudsters who use them to create sophisticated scams that are harder than ever to detect.

