Fox News AI Newsletter: Google, Trump administration reach deal on AI for federal agencies

- Trump administration strikes deal with Google to use AI platform across federal agencies

- Trump's AI plan is a bulwark against the rising threat from China

- How AI is now helping hackers fool your browser's security tools

AI MEETS DC: The General Services Administration (GSA) on Thursday announced a new agreement with Google to deploy its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services across the federal government.

DIGITAL ARMS RACE: In July, some of the brightest minds in American technology descended on Washington to celebrate a major milestone: the launch of President Donald Trump's bold initiative to ensure the United States remains the world's unrivaled leader in artificial intelligence (AI).

DIGITAL DECEPTION: Cybercriminals continually seek new ways to expose you to phishing and scam sites designed to steal your credentials or install malware that can compromise your personal data and system. Although browsers and search engines like Chrome and Google Search actively scan and take action against spam and malicious sites, they rely on automated tools to manage the huge volume of threats.

AI FOR ALL: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced the tech giant will focus on developing a personal superintelligence for everyone, which will further enable creative and leisurely pursuits.

