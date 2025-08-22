Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Google, Trump administration reach deal on AI for federal agencies

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff
Artificial intelligence will be a ‘fundamental infrastructure’ for every company, NVIDIA CEO predicts Video

Artificial intelligence will be a ‘fundamental infrastructure’ for every company, NVIDIA CEO predicts

NVIDIA CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang commends President Donald Trump’s A.I. agenda and outlines what the countrys job future will look like on Special Report.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Trump administration strikes deal with Google to use AI platform across federal agencies

- Trump's AI plan is a bulwark against the rising threat from China

- How AI is now helping hackers fool your browser's security tools

Trump AI EO

U.S. President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order during the "Winning the AI Race" summit hosted by All‑In Podcast and Hill & Valley Forum at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on July 23, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Getty Images)

AI MEETS DC: The General Services Administration (GSA) on Thursday announced a new agreement with Google to deploy its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services across the federal government.

CPU with Chinese flag concept stock 

CPU with Chinese flag concept stock  (iStock)

DIGITAL ARMS RACE: In July, some of the brightest minds in American technology descended on Washington to celebrate a major milestone: the launch of President Donald Trump's bold initiative to ensure the United States remains the world's unrivaled leader in artificial intelligence (AI). 

iphone and keyboard

Illustration of a cybercriminal at work  (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

DIGITAL DECEPTION: Cybercriminals continually seek new ways to expose you to phishing and scam sites designed to steal your credentials or install malware that can compromise your personal data and system. Although browsers and search engines like Chrome and Google Search actively scan and take action against spam and malicious sites, they rely on automated tools to manage the huge volume of threats.

AI FOR ALL: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced the tech giant will focus on developing a personal superintelligence for everyone, which will further enable creative and leisurely pursuits.

