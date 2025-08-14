Trump's AI plan is a bulwark against the rising threat from China

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In July, some of the brightest minds in American technology descended on Washington to celebrate a major milestone: the launch of President Donald Trump's bold initiative to ensure the United States remains the world's unrivaled leader in artificial intelligence (AI).

Let me be blunt: the AI arms race is no longer theoretical. It's here. And we cannot afford to come in second place.

In business, if you don't constantly adapt and innovate, you lose. Nations are no different. If we fail to lead in AI, we risk surrendering our economic and national security edge to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) — a regime that seeks to challenge American technological supremacy and reshape the global order in its authoritarian image.

Trump understands this. That's why his vision for American renewal is laser-focused on innovation, particularly in AI and emerging technologies that will shape our economy and define the nature of future conflict.

We have to stop being complacent with a slow, outdated and reactive government. The future demands urgency, ambition and a commitment to putting America first at every turn. This is about building a trusted AI ecosystem that is private-sector led, American-built, and decisive in its capacity to defend freedom.

There's a quote from Christian Brose's book, "The Kill Chain," that has stayed with me: "Over the past decade, in U.S. war games against China, the United States has a nearly perfect record: We have lost almost every single time."

That's a wake up call for every American.

The CCP is not just trying to compete. They're trying to dominate. From economic espionage and cyber infiltration to exploiting our supply chains and siphoning off our data, the CCP is engaged in full-spectrum technological warfare. The next conflict will not look like the last. It will be a battle of data, autonomy, and algorithmic superiority — and the side that controls the best AI will win. \

This isn't just a defense imperative; it's an economic one. The AI infrastructure boom will generate thousands of high-paying jobs across the country. From building advanced data centers to manufacturing chips, American workers are at the center of this effort. And making sure every family in this country has the opportunity to get a good job is how we win. That's why Trump's action plan doesn't just emphasize innovation; it prioritizes workforce development, energy modernization and secure supply chains.

Wyoming's vast energy resources will be absolutely critical to winning this race. AI data centers require massive amounts of reliable, baseload power — the kind that Wyoming's abundant coal and natural gas can deliver, 24/7, 365 days a year. While other states struggle with expensive, intermittent energy sources, Wyoming offers both the dependable power and affordable rates that give American companies a decisive advantage. Our state stands ready to power America's AI revolution with the energy infrastructure that will keep our systems running affordably when national and economic security is on the line.

American manufacturing is at the heart of this effort, and that includes making sure our critical data stays right here at home.

Let's ask a simple question: do you want your personal data stored on American soil, protected by American workers and American laws — or housed in China, where it's subject to Communist surveillance and exploitation?

This isn't a hypothetical. It's already happening. And that's exactly why American companies are investing billions to build state-of-the-art facilities here at home. These aren't just buildings filled with servers. Data centers are the digital backbone of everything from telehealth and e-commerce to our intelligence agencies and defense systems. They are a critical piece of the AI puzzle and a national security asset we can't afford to outsource. But they're also massive energy consumers — which makes Wyoming's affordable, dependable energy production essential to keeping these facilities running 24/7.

Trump's plan rightly focuses on removing barriers and burdensome regulations to allow for the rapid buildout of data centers. His America First AI agenda is the roadmap. But it's up to all of us, from the private sector to Congress, to take the action necessary to propel us forward. We cannot afford to be naïve about the economic and national security risks of falling behind.

We must ensure that the future of AI is developed in the U.S.A., powered by American energy, and guided by our enduring values of freedom, innovation and hard work.

The AI arms race is on — and America doesn't lose races. Let's win this one, together.