Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter
Published

Fox News AI Newsletter: 'Fake' social media influencers grabbing attention

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
'Fake life': Recent social media trend could prompt mental health issues in kids Video

'Fake life': Recent social media trend could prompt mental health issues in kids

Artificial Intelligence-powered influencers are the new social media trend. But there could be negative impacts from the perfect influencers, a humane technologist warns.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements. Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

TOP STORIES

INFLUENCER TRAP: New social media trend could prompt mental health crises, suicide as users tune into 'fake life': tech founder. Continue reading…

WORK WORRIES: A new poll reveals what Americans fear about AI taking their jobs. Continue reading…

Social media app icons

Republican Wisconsin state Rep. David Steffen has proposed restrictions for minors across all social media platforms. (AP Photo)

SELF-DRIVEN SORTIE: AI test flight moves Air Force one step closer to unmanned 'wingman' aircraft. Continue reading… 

WATCHFUL EYE: AI targets turnstile jumpers, but experts warn of downside. How costly are AI crime watching devices? Continue reading… 

WORTH IT?: Small businesses that use AI weigh in on whether it helps or hurts. Continue reading…

LEARNING FROM YOU: Zoom's latest terms of service allows use of customer data for AI efforts. Continue reading…

TECH HOTSPOTS: AI employment is on the rise in these states. Continue reading…

AI robot

SAM the AI-powered robot patrol the sidewalks of Crocker Park in Westlake, Ohio.  (Crocker Park )

NOT EXACTLY ‘TERMINATOR’: Robot dubbed ‘secret agent man’ patrols Ohio sidewalks. The 400-pound robot security guard was brought in to further employ safety. Continue reading…

ROBOT ROVER: AI pets could replace dogs and cats, but expert warns that 'long-term effects' are unknown. Continue reading…

FAKE BEAUTY: The curves of an AI influencer has curbed the interest of men despite not being real. Experts shares the detriments of celebrity dating apps. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Autos
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.