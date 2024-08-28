Fox News AI Newsletter: Elon Musk endorses California AI regulation bill

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Elon Musk endorses California AI regulation bill: 'Tough call'

- Rapper will.i.am. debuts AI radio app with digital personas, curated content

- How Meta AI can be your new digital assistant on the tech giants platforms

'TOUGH CALL': Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that California should pass a controversial bill that would regulate artificial intelligence through having tech companies and AI developers be responsible for safety testing and implementing safeguards against cyberattacks.

'NEVER TIRED': While many musicians and celebrities have spoken out against A.I., rapper wiil.i.am is getting in on the technology, announcing a new artificial intelligence app called Raidio.FYI.

AI HANDY HELPER : Meta's artificial intelligence chatbot , powered by Llama 3, is designed to make your online experience smoother and more enjoyable across platforms like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. Imagine having a helpful assistant that can quickly answer your questions, provide useful information and even help you create content — all right at your fingertips.

CREEPY COMPETITOR: If you’ve ever found yourself without a partner for a game of pingpong, you might be excited to hear that technology has come to the rescue . Imagine having a robot that can rally with you, challenge your skills and help you improve your game — all without needing a human opponent.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.