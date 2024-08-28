Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Elon Musk endorses California AI regulation bill

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Companies use artificial intelligence to fight against cyber attacks Video

Companies use artificial intelligence to fight against cyber attacks

 Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier has the latest on the pros and cons of the bombshell developments on 'Special Report.'

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Elon Musk endorses California AI regulation bill: 'Tough call'

- Rapper will.i.am. debuts AI radio app with digital personas, curated content

- How Meta AI can be your new digital assistant on the tech giants platforms

Elon Musk speaks

Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

'TOUGH CALL': Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that California should pass a controversial bill that would regulate artificial intelligence through having tech companies and AI developers be responsible for safety testing and implementing safeguards against cyberattacks.

'NEVER TIRED': While many musicians and celebrities have spoken out against A.I., rapper wiil.i.am is getting in on the technology, announcing a new artificial intelligence app called Raidio.FYI.

Meta AI 1

Meta's AI chatbot  (Meta)

AI HANDY HELPER : Meta's artificial intelligence chatbot, powered by Llama 3, is designed to make your online experience smoother and more enjoyable across platforms like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. Imagine having a helpful assistant that can quickly answer your questions, provide useful information and even help you create content — all right at your fingertips.

CREEPY COMPETITOR: If you’ve ever found yourself without a partner for a game of pingpong, you might be excited to hear that technology has come to the rescue. Imagine having a robot that can rally with you, challenge your skills and help you improve your game — all without needing a human opponent.

pingpong robot 1

Table tennis robot playing a game of ping-pong with a person (DeepMind Robotics)

