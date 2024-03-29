Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: Country superstar praises state AI legislation protecting musicians

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Luke Bryan speaking at podium

Luke Bryan speaks during the signing of the ELVIS Act to Protect Voice &amp; Likeness in Age of AI event at Robert’s Western World on March 21, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Human Artistry Campaign)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Luke Bryan praises new Tennessee AI legislation protecting musicians: ‘What an amazing precedent to set’
- Hillary Clinton warns AI tech will make 2016 election disinformation 'look primitive'
- Goats, Google and Games: The future impact of a tech giant’s push to train AI to play video games

‘AMAZING PRECEDENT’: Luke Bryan is celebrating new protections from artificial intelligence for musicians in Nashville.

Luke Bryan smiling

Luke Bryan has high praise for the Tennessee state government over its new AI regulation law. (Disney/Art Streiber)

ELECTION THREAT: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton described herself as a victim of election disinformation during a panel discussion on Thursday, and warned that the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) will make her experience "look primitive."

LEVEL UP: Google has developed an artificial intelligence system that can play video games like a human and take orders from players and could eventually even have real-world implications down the line.

Hillary Clinton holding a microphone against a black background

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discussed the threat of AI deepfakes during a Columbia University panel discussion (Franziska Krug/Getty Images)

DR. AI: Studies have shown that up to 10% of doctors are now using ChatGPT, a large language model (LLM) made by OpenAI — but just how accurate are its responses?

HYBRID WORK: Employees have positive views about returning to the office but expect it to look and feel differently than it did before the pandemic to accommodate hybrid arrangements as well as facilitating new artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, according to a new study by Cisco.

ChatGPT

AI responses, such as those from ChatGPT, were found to be 70% shorter than real physicians' responses in a new study. (Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images)

