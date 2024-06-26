Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Caribbean nation capitalizes on AI boom

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
AI domain boom

Lesser Antilles, Anguilla: Cove Bay, southwest of Anguilla. Reproduction in nautical magazines, nautical guides or nautical websites is prohibited.  (Photo by: Hedelin F/Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Caribbean island finds 'totally incidental' way to cash in on AI boom

- Small businesses looking to catch up on AI but face obstacles: study

- Facebook, Instagram are using your data to train AI: Learn how to protect it

United Kingdom Territory

Beach, Anguilla, Lesser Antilles, British Overseas Territory, United Kingdom.   (DeAgostini/Getty Images)

'TOTALLY INCIDENTAL': A small Caribbean nation is capitalizing on the artificial intelligence boom thanks in part to a coincidence that came about when internet domain codes for countries were awarded decades ago.

AI OBSTACLES: Small businesses in the U.S. are making progress in catching up with implementing artificial intelligence to help their operations, even though nearly half are unsure of how to get started, according to new research.

Facebook, Instagram are using your data to train AI: Learn how to protect it

Facebook account on a smartphone (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

PROTECT YOUR DATA: Meta may have paused its plans to train artificial intelligence models for the lucky ones living in Europe, where laws protect people using Facebook and Instagram better than Americans. Here in the good ole USA, both Facebook and Instagram have already been combing through public posts from U.S. accounts to train and improve its AI capabilities, including its chatbot, since last year.

REBALANCING: Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple all jockeyed this week for the title of world’s most valuable company as investors bet big on the future of AI.

Huang holding up a circuit board while giving a talk.

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia Corp., gives a talk in Taipei, Taiwan. (Annabelle Chih/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.