Fox News AI Newsletter: Caribbean nation capitalizes on AI boom

- Caribbean island finds 'totally incidental' way to cash in on AI boom

- Small businesses looking to catch up on AI but face obstacles: study

- Facebook, Instagram are using your data to train AI: Learn how to protect it

'TOTALLY INCIDENTAL': A small Caribbean nation is capitalizing on the artificial intelligence boom thanks in part to a coincidence that came about when internet domain codes for countries were awarded decades ago.

AI OBSTACLES: Small businesses in the U.S. are making progress in catching up with implementing artificial intelligence to help their operations, even though nearly half are unsure of how to get started, according to new research.

PROTECT YOUR DATA: Meta may have paused its plans to train artificial intelligence models for the lucky ones living in Europe, where laws protect people using Facebook and Instagram better than Americans. Here in the good ole USA, both Facebook and Instagram have already been combing through public posts from U.S. accounts to train and improve its AI capabilities, including its chatbot, since last year.

REBALANCING: Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple all jockeyed this week for the title of world’s most valuable company as investors bet big on the future of AI.

