Fourth of July is dangerous for smartphones

With summer officially upon us, it’s a good time to think about keeping your smart phone safe. But the long 4th of July holiday weekend is here, and that means cellphones across the country are at risk for damage and destruction.

Consumer electronic insurance company Asurion says more phones are damaged or destroyed on the 4th of July than any other holiday, and they've got a few tips you should keep in mind before you take your phone along for a ride. First, you should add your contact information to your home screen - so if its lost, whoever finds it can find you. Iphone users should also make sure the 'Find My Iphone' feature is enabled, while Android users should download 'Find My Device.' You should also set up a protection plan with your wireless carrier if that's an option.

Asurion didn't say why the 4th of July is the most dangerous holiday for your phone, but it could have a lot to do with water damage. Though most new smart phones are water resistant, they're not always water proof, which means they can get a little wet, but not take a swim unless they're in water-tight cases.

And for your photos, if you haven't already done so, set up a cloud backup service like Dropbox, Icloud or Google Photos. That way, every photo you take will be quickly saved off your device. And as a bonus, it will also be easier to share photos with family or friends.

And finally, while you're soaking up the sun, make sure your devices are properly shaded. Direct sunlight can cause them to overheat and shut down, causing potential long-term damage.

Overall Asurion says liquid and water damage claims climb by about 250% during the holiday, while cracked screen claims increased 40% and unrecoverable claims tripled. So if you break, damage, or lose your phone this weekend - you're not alone!