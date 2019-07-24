Facebook hit with $5B fine and new privacy regulations

After months of speculation, Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission agreed to a $5 billion fine for privacy violations, as well as new oversight on how the company handles user data.

The fine is the largest the FTC has ever levied on a tech company and to the disappointment of some, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is only being held personally responsible in a limited fashion.

As part of the agency's settlement with Facebook, Zuckerberg will have to personally certify his company's compliance with its privacy programs. The FTC said that false certifications could expose him to civil or criminal penalties.

In a statement, Facebook's General Counsel Colin Stretch said the agreement with the FTC would provide new standards for protecting user privacy.

"After months of negotiations, we’ve reached an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission that provides a comprehensive new framework for protecting people’s privacy and the information they give us," Stretch wrote in a blog post.

"The agreement will require a fundamental shift in the way we approach our work and it will place additional responsibility on people building our products at every level of the company. It will mark a sharper turn toward privacy, on a different scale than anything we’ve done in the past," Stretch added.

This story is developing...

The Associated Press contributed to this report.