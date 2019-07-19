Facebook and Google are keeping tabs on what porn you're watching

If you thought Facebook and Google were creepy with how much they know about you — think again. They even know what type of porn you watch.

According to a new study, researchers have found that Facebook, Google and Oracle are keeping tabs on what porn is being consumed using a tool known as webXray, a tracking tool that sends data back to third parties.

"Our results indicate tracking is endemic on pornography websites: 93 [percent] of pages leak user data to a third-party; the pages that leak data do so to an average of seven domains; 79 [percent] have a third-party cookie (often used for tracking); of the pages with cookies, there is an average of nine cookies; and only 17 [percent] of sites are encrypted, allowing network adversaries to potentially intercept login and password details," researchers wrote in the study.

Even if a person were to enter into "incognito mode" on their browser, meaning that their results were supposedly not being tracked, they still were, the researchers found.

Using a hypothetical person named "Jack," the researchers note that incognito mode only means the browsing history is not stored on Jack's computer.

"The sites he visits, as well as any third-party trackers, may observe and record his online actions," the study adds. "These third-parties may even infer Jack’s sexual interests from the URLs of the sites he accesses. They might also use what they have decided about these interests for marketing or building a consumer profile. They may even sell the data. Jack has no idea these third-party data transfers are occurring as he browses videos."

The study, which looked at 22,484-sex related sites, was completed by researchers at Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pennsylvania and Microsoft, which competes with Google and Oracle for cloud computing services.

Google had trackers on 74 percent of the sites, Oracle had trackers on 24 percent and Facebook tracked 10 percent, according to the research.

“The fact that the mechanism for adult site tracking is so similar to, say, online retail should be a huge red flag,” study co-author Elena Maris told the New York Times.

Fox News has reached out to Google, Facebook and Oracle with a request for comment for this story.

