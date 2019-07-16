Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Big Tech Backlash
Published

Bernie Sanders says he'd 'absolutely' try to break up Facebook, Google, Amazon

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said Tuesday that he would "absolutely" look to break up Big Tech giants like Facebook, Amazon and Google on antitrust grounds.

Speaking at a Washington Post event, Sanders specifically singled out Facebook as having "incredible power over the economy, over the political life of this country in a very dangerous sense."

He also stated that Amazon is "moving very rapidly to be a monopoly."

Sanders' comments come at a perilous time for Silicon Valley, which is facing increased scrutiny from lawmakers on Capitol Hill and the prospect of being broken up or subjected to stringent new regulations.

BABY NAMED AFTER GOOGLE GETS SWAG FROM TECH GIANT

In recent weeks, Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra came under fire from lawmakers, the Federal Reserve and the Trump administration, while Republicans accused Google of being biased. The FTC has reportedly come to a settlement with Facebook, the details of which have not been made public, that includes a $5 billion fine.

RUBIK'S CUBE SOLVED BY DEEP LEARNING ALGORITHM IN FRACTION OF A SECOND

"And it’s not just Amazon," Sanders said, according to Politico. "I think we need vigorous antitrust legislation in this country because you are seeing – you name the area, whether it's pharmaceuticals, whether it is Wall Street, whether it is high tech – fewer and fewer gigantic corporations owning those sectors.” He would appoint an attorney general "who would break up these huge corporations,” he added.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking during a forum on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking during a forum on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.,who is battling Sanders and almost two dozen other candidates for the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination, called for the breakup of Amazon, Google and Facebook back in March.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Do you work in Silicon Valley? Contact me at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or Twitter DM at @christocarbone. (PR pitches by email only, please.)