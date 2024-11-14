Exoskeleton helps paralyzed people regain independence

Advancements in technology are continually reshaping the landscape of mobility aids, particularly for individuals with disabilities.

Among these innovations, the WalkON Suit F1, developed by KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology), stands out as a groundbreaking solution for paraplegic patients.

Let's delve into the features, development and implications of this remarkable wearable robot.

I’M GIVING AWAY A $500 GIFT CARD FOR THE HOLIDAYS

What's so special about this suit?

Imagine an exoskeleton that doesn't just help you walk, it comes to you. That's right, the WalkON Suit F1 can actually walk over to a person in a wheelchair. This incredible piece of tech solves a major problem that other exoskeletons face. You see, most exoskeletons require helpers to lift users out of their wheelchairs and strap them in. But the WalkON Suit F1? It's got a nifty front-docking system that lets the person put it on while still seated in their wheelchair. Talk about independence.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

The suit features a system "that actively controls the center of its weight against the pull of gravity" to prevent it from toppling over as the person stands up. And get this: The WalkON Suit F1 has been tweaked to allow people to use both hands while standing upright and even take short walks without needing a cane.

COULD THESE EXOSKELETON ‘POWERED PANTS’ MAKE OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES EASIER IN FUTURE?

Tech specs of the exoskeleton

For those of you who love the nitty-gritty details, let me break down what makes the WalkON Suit F1 tick. This exoskeleton is packed with cutting-edge technology that sets it apart from its predecessors.

First up, it's got an impressive balance control system that actively manages its center of weight, ensuring it doesn't topple over when the user stands up. This is a game-changer for stability and user confidence.

The team has also made significant strides in motor technology, with the output density of the motors doubling compared to previous versions. This means more power in a compact package, which is crucial for a wearable device.

But the innovations don't stop there. The WalkON Suit F1 incorporates AI integration through an onboard neural network application, making the suit more adaptable to different users and situations.

And let's not forget about the vision recognition system, which allows the suit to spot and navigate around obstacles, adding an extra layer of safety and independence for the user.

The team has made some serious advancements in the components. They've domestically produced all the core parts, including the motor, reducer, motor driver and main circuit. The motor's output density has improved twofold, and the control performance of the motor driver is about three times better than the best overseas technology. Now, that's what I call progress.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

AI-DRIVEN EXOSKELETON LIGHTENS YOUR LOAD AND ELEVATES PERFORMANCE

Putting the exoskeleton to the test

Now, you might be wondering, "How do we know this thing really works?" Well, let me tell you about the Cybathlon. It's like the Olympics for cyborgs, and it's where assistive technologies go head-to-head.

In the 2024 Cybathlon, the WalkON Suit F1 didn't just participate, it dominated. The team's pilot, Seunghwan Kim, completed all the challenges in just six minutes and 41 seconds, securing first place. We're talking tasks like sidesteps between narrow chairs, moving boxes and even food prep in the kitchen, all without crutches.

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PRIVATE DATA FROM THE INTERNET

WEARABLE EXOSKELETON CAN TURN YOU INTO A SUPERHUMAN ATHLETE

The brains behind the exoskeleton

Let's give a shout-out to Professor Kyoung-Chul Kong from KAIST's Department of Mechanical Engineering. This guy has been working on exoskeletons since around 2015. The first WalkON Suit hit the scene in 2016, and by 2020, they had the WalkON Suit 4.0 walking at a speedy 1.98 mph. That's practically jogging for an exoskeleton.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt’s key takeaways

The WalkON Suit F1 is about giving people with paraplegia more independence and mobility. As Professor Kong puts it, this suit is "the culmination of wearable robot technology for the disabled." It's setting new standards for the entire industry, and I, for one, can't wait to see where this technology goes next. Who knows? Maybe in a few years, we'll see these suits zipping around our cities, helping people live life to the fullest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What are your thoughts on how innovations like the WalkON Suit F1 can change the lives of individuals with disabilities, and what future advancements would you like to see in assistive technology? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.