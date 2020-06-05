Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SCIENCE
Published

Dramatic images show how huge reservoir dwindled to a tiny stream in heat wave

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Some dramatic aerial images reveal how sweltering temperatures turned a formerly brimming reservoir into a sad-looking stream.

The newly taken pictures of Howden Reservoir in Derbyshire, in the United Kingdom, show its large basin dried out under the hot sun.

According to SWNS, the reservoir is normally filled with over 1.9 million gallons of water.

However, capacity level reportedly plunged in May, when rainfall in the area was at a record low.

GIANT TOXIC TOADS COME OUT IN SOUTH FLORIDA HEAVY RAIN

Low water levels at Howden Reservoir are seen above.

Low water levels at Howden Reservoir are seen above. (SWNS)

The surreal images show receded water levels and the dry, almost desert-like landscape that remains.

The Y-shaped reservoir is bounded on the southern end by Howden Dam. The dam is 117 feet tall and 1,080 ft long, SWNS reports.

The area is a popular place for tourists.

A closer look at very low water levels at Howden Reservoir. (SWNS)

A closer look at very low water levels at Howden Reservoir. (SWNS)