Dramatic images show how huge reservoir dwindled to a tiny stream in heat wave

Some dramatic aerial images reveal how sweltering temperatures turned a formerly brimming reservoir into a sad-looking stream.

The newly taken pictures of Howden Reservoir in Derbyshire, in the United Kingdom, show its large basin dried out under the hot sun.

According to SWNS, the reservoir is normally filled with over 1.9 million gallons of water.

However, capacity level reportedly plunged in May, when rainfall in the area was at a record low.

The surreal images show receded water levels and the dry, almost desert-like landscape that remains.

The Y-shaped reservoir is bounded on the southern end by Howden Dam. The dam is 117 feet tall and 1,080 ft long, SWNS reports.

The area is a popular place for tourists.