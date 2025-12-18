Secret phrases to get you past AI bot customer service

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You’re gonna love me for this.

Say you’re calling customer service because you need help. Maybe your bill is wrong, your service is down or you want a refund. Instead of a person, a cheerful AI voice answers and drops you into an endless loop of menus and misunderstood prompts. Now what?

That’s not an accident. Many companies use what insiders call "frustration AI." The system is specifically designed to exhaust you until you hang up and walk away.

Not today. (Get more tips like this at GetKim.com)

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTERS SAY GO SLOW ON AI DEVELOPMENT — BUT DON’T KNOW WHO SHOULD STEER

Use the magic words

You want a human. For starters, don’t explain your issue. That’s the trap. You need words the AI has been programmed to treat differently.

Nuclear phrases: When the AI bot asks why you’re calling, say, "I need to cancel my service" or "I am returning a call." The word cancel sets off alarms and often sends you straight to the customer retention team. Saying you’re returning a call signals an existing issue the bot cannot track. I used that last weekend when my internet went down, and, bam, I had a human.

Power words: When the system starts listing options, clearly say one word: "Supervisor." If that doesn’t work, say, "I need to file a formal complaint." Most systems are not programmed to deal with complaints or supervisors. They escalate fast.

Technical bypass: Asked to enter your account number? Press the pound key (#) instead of numbers. Many older systems treat unexpected input as an error and default to a human.

OPENAI ANNOUNCES UPGRADES FOR CHATGPT IMAGES WITH '4X FASTER GENERATION SPEED'

Go above the bots

If direct commands fail with AI, be a confused human.

The Frustration Act: When the AI bot asks a question, pause. Wait 10 seconds before answering. These systems are built for fast, clean responses. Long pauses often break the flow and send your call to a human.

The Unintelligible Bypass: Stuck in a loop? Act like your phone connection is terrible. Say garbled words or nonsense. After the system says, "I’m having trouble understanding you" three times, many bots automatically transfer you to a live agent.

The Language Barrier Trick: If the company offers multiple languages, choose one that’s not your primary language or does not match your accent. The AI often gives up quickly and routes you to a human trained to handle language issues.

Use these tricks when you need help. You are calling for service, not an AI bot.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Get tech-smarter on your schedule

National radio: Airing on 500-plus stations across the U.S. Find yours or get the free podcast.

Airing on 500-plus stations across the U.S. Find yours or get the free podcast. Daily newsletter: Join 650,000 people who read the Current (free!)

Join 650,000 people who read the Current (free!) Watch: On Kim’s YouTube channel

Award-winning host Kim Komando is your secret weapon for navigating tech.

Copyright 2026, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.