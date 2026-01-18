Apple warns millions of iPhones are exposed to attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Apple iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the United States and one of the most widely used devices in the world. An estimated 1.6 billion people rely on iPhones every day. That massive user base also makes the platform a prime target.

Over the past few weeks, Apple has been sending out warnings about a serious security flaw. New data suggests the risk could affect roughly half of all iPhone users.

That puts hundreds of millions of devices in potential danger right now.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

WHATSAPP WEB MALWARE SPREADS BANKING TROJAN AUTOMATICALLY

What Apple discovered in Safari and WebKit

Late last month, Apple confirmed two critical vulnerabilities in WebKit. WebKit powers Safari and every browser that runs on iOS. According to Apple, the flaws were used in an extremely sophisticated attack that targeted specific individuals. The problem allowed malicious websites to trick iPhones and iPads into running harmful code. Once that happens, attackers could gain control of the device, steal passwords or access payment information. In simple terms, visiting the wrong website could have been enough.

Why millions of iPhones are still exposed

Apple moved quickly to release a fix. The patch is included in the latest software update. The problem is that many people have not installed it yet. Estimates suggest that about 50 percent of eligible users have not upgraded from iOS 18 to iOS 26. That would leave around 800 million devices vulnerable worldwide. Data from StatCounter paints an even worse picture. It estimates that only 20 percent of users have updated so far. Once security details become public, the risk grows fast. Attackers know exactly what to exploit.

iPhone and iPad models at the highest risk

Apple says the following devices are affected if they are not updated:

iPhone 11 and later

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later

iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later

iPad Air 3rd generation and later

iPad 8th generation and later

iPad mini 5th generation and later

If your device appears on this list and you have not updated it, it is vulnerable.

INSTAGRAM PASSWORD RESET SURGE: PROTECT YOUR ACCOUNT

Why upgrading is the only real protection

There is no setting to flip and no safe browsing habit that fixes this issue. The vulnerability lives deep inside the browser engine. Security experts say there is no workaround or user behavior that meaningfully reduces the risk. Installing the latest software is the only effective defense. Apple is no longer offering a security-only update for users who want to stay on iOS 18. Unless your device cannot run iOS 26, the fix is only available through iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2.

Steps to update your iPhone or iPad now

Updating is quick and usually painless. If automatic updates are enabled, the fix may already be installed.

If not, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on iPhone

on iPhone Tap General

Select Software Update

Download and install iOS 26.2 or iPadOS 26.2 or later

Make sure your device is connected to Wi-Fi and has enough battery life or is plugged in.

Pro tip: Use strong antivirus software

Keeping your iPhone updated is critical, but it should not be your only line of defense. Strong antivirus software adds another layer of protection by scanning malicious links, blocking risky websites and alerting you to suspicious activity before damage is done.

This matters even more when attacks rely on compromised websites or hidden browser exploits. Security software can help catch threats that slip through and give you extra visibility into what is happening on your device.

Think of it as backup protection. Software updates close known holes, while strong antivirus tools help guard against the next one.

Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

FAKE ERROR POPUPS ARE SPREADING MALWARE FAST

Kurt's key takeaways

Apple rarely uses language like "extremely sophisticated" unless the threat is serious. This flaw shows how even trusted browsers can become attack paths when updates are delayed. Waiting weeks or months to update now carries real consequences. If you use your iPhone for banking, shopping or work, this update should be treated as urgent.

How long do you usually wait before installing major iPhone updates, and is that delay worth the risk anymore? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.