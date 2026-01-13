Malicious Mac extensions steal crypto wallets and passwords

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mac users often assume they're safer than everyone else, especially when they stick to official app stores and trusted tools.

That sense of security is exactly what attackers like to exploit. Security researchers have now uncovered a fresh wave of malicious Mac extensions that don't just spy on you, but can also steal cryptocurrency wallet data, passwords and even Keychain credentials. What makes this campaign especially concerning is where the malware was found, inside legitimate extension marketplaces that many people trust by default.

How malicious Mac extensions slipped into trusted stores

Security researchers at Koi Security uncovered a new wave of the GlassWorm malware hiding inside extensions for code editors like Visual Studio Code (via Bleeping Computer). If you're not familiar with code editors, they're tools developers use to write and edit code, similar to how you might use Google Docs or Microsoft Word to edit text. These malicious extensions appeared on both the Microsoft Visual Studio Marketplace and OpenVSX, platforms widely used by developers and power users.

At first glance, the extensions looked harmless. They promised popular features like code formatting, themes or productivity tools. Once installed, though, they quietly ran malicious code in the background. Earlier versions of GlassWorm relied on hidden text tricks to stay invisible. The latest wave goes further by encrypting its malicious code and delaying execution, making it harder for automated security checks to catch.

Even though this campaign is described as targeting developers, you don't need to write code to be at risk. If you use a Mac, install extensions or store passwords or cryptocurrency on your system, this threat still applies to you.

What GlassWorm does once it's on your Mac

Once active, GlassWorm goes after some of the most sensitive data on your device. It attempts to steal login credentials tied to platforms like GitHub and npm, but it doesn't stop there. The malware also targets browser-based cryptocurrency wallets and now tries to access your macOS Keychain, where many saved passwords are stored.

Researchers also found that GlassWorm checks whether hardware wallet apps like Ledger Live or Trezor Suite are installed. If they are, the malware attempts to replace them with a compromised version designed to steal crypto. That part of the attack isn't fully working yet, but the functionality is already in place.

To maintain access, the malware sets itself up to run automatically after a reboot. It can also allow remote access to your system and route internet traffic through your Mac without you realizing it, turning your device into a quiet relay for someone else.

Some of the malicious extensions showed tens of thousands of downloads. Those numbers can be manipulated, but they still create a false sense of trust that makes people more likely to install them.

7 steps you can take to stay safe from malicious Mac extensions

Malicious extensions don't look dangerous. That's what makes them effective. These steps can help you reduce the risk, even when threats slip into trusted marketplaces.

1) Only install extensions you actually need

Every extension you install increases risk. If you're not actively using one, remove it. Be especially cautious of extensions that promise big productivity gains, premium features for free or imitate popular tools with slightly altered names.

2) Verify the publisher before installing anything

Check who made the extension. Established developers usually have a clear website, documentation and update history. New publishers, vague descriptions or cloned names should raise red flags.

3) Use a password manager

A password manager keeps your logins encrypted and stored safely outside your browser or editor. It also ensures every account has a unique password, so if one set of credentials is stolen, attackers can't reuse it elsewhere.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our No. 1 password manager pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

4) Run strong antivirus software on your Mac

Modern macOS malware doesn't always drop obvious files. Antivirus tools today focus on behavior, looking for suspicious background activity, encrypted payloads and persistence mechanisms used by malicious extensions. This adds a critical safety net when something slips through official marketplaces.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

5) Consider a personal data removal service

When your data leaks, it often spreads across data broker sites and breaches databases. Personal data removal services help reduce how much of your information is publicly available, making it harder for attackers to target you with follow-up scams or account takeovers.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.



6) Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA)

Enable 2FA wherever possible, especially for email, cloud services, developer platforms and crypto-related accounts. Even if a password is stolen, 2FA can stop attackers from logging in.

7) Keep macOS and your apps fully updated

Security updates close gaps that malware relies on. Turn on automatic updates so you're protected even if you miss the headlines or forget to check manually.

Kurt's key takeaway

GlassWorm shows that malware doesn't always come from shady downloads or obvious scams. Sometimes it hides inside tools you already trust. Even official extension stores can host malicious software long enough to cause real harm. If you use a Mac and rely on extensions, a quick review of what's installed could save you from losing passwords, crypto or access to important accounts.

When was the last time you checked the extensions running on your Mac? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

