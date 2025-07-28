Do dogs really watch TV? Science says yes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ever catch your dog staring at the screen during movie night and wonder if they're actually watching? Turns out, they might be. A new scientific study from Auburn University found that many dogs really do engage with television, and not all pups react the same way.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

Why dogs see TV differently than we do

In the past, older TVs didn't do much for dogs. Their lower refresh rates caused flickering that was hard for canine eyes to process. Dogs see flicker more sensitively than humans do. So while you were watching your favorite sitcom, your dog was probably just seeing a strobe light. Today's high-definition, high-frame-rate TVs are a different story. The improved visuals and sound mean dogs can now recognize what's happening onscreen and respond to it.

What the study found about how dogs respond to different kinds of tv content

Researchers developed something called the Dog Television Viewing Scale (DTVS). It's a 16-question tool that helps measure how dogs respond to different kinds of TV content, like barking, tail-wagging, or even following something off-screen. They surveyed over 650 dog owners. More than 450 respondents reported that their dogs actually watch TV. From there, three main behavior patterns emerged:

1) Animal interest (DTVS animal)

Dogs responded most strongly to other animals, especially dogs and wildlife.

2) Follow behaviors (DTVS follow)

Some dogs physically tracked an object as it moved off the screen. This suggests they think the image might exist beyond the TV, like in real life.

3) Human & object reactions (DTVS non-animal)

Dogs also reacted to people and inanimate objects, such as cars or doorbells.

Personality plays a big role in how dogs react to TV

The researchers found that personality, not breed or age, influenced how dogs reacted. Excitable dogs were more likely to exhibit "follow" behavior, actively watching and expecting movement off-screen. Fearful or reactive dogs were more sensitive to non-animal stimuli, like human voices or doorbells. Interestingly, dogs' sex, breed, or even whether they were neutered didn't seem to affect their TV habits. Exposure to TV also wasn't a strong factor, meaning dogs aren't necessarily "trained" to watch.

What this means for dog owners

If you leave the TV on for your dog while you're out, you're not alone, and it might even help them feel more at ease. But not all dogs benefit the same way. The content matters. Animal-heavy programming could excite or soothe a curious pup. But shows with loud sounds or human conflict could stress out a fearful dog. Some streaming services, like DOGTV, are now designing content tailored for dogs. This research gives that idea more scientific credibility.

Can TV help shelter dogs?

The findings suggest a new tool for improving dog welfare, especially in shelters. Tailored TV programming could help reduce stress and provide mental enrichment for dogs waiting to be adopted. Still, more research is needed. Most of the data came from owners whose dogs already engage with TV. Behavior reports were based on what owners observed, rather than direct measurement.

Kurt's key takeaways

TV might not just be background noise for your dog. For some, it could be entertainment. For others, it might even be stress relief or stimulation. And thanks to modern screen tech, they're seeing it clearer than ever before. So next time you catch your dog watching with you, take a moment. They may really be following the action.

Would you ever let your dog pick what's on TV based on their reaction? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved