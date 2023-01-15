How to delete embarrassing autofill entries on your Mac or iPhone browser

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

It’s no one else’s business what we’re searching on our personal devices. Can we agree that no one should be able to see it.

Instead, sometimes you try to look something up, and your previous searches are listed right out in the open for everyone to see. Maybe someone saw what you were buying them for their birthday, or perhaps you had private medical information that you didn’t want anyone seeing.

Whatever the case, there's a way to fix this, and here's how to do it with the most commonly used web browsers from your laptop.

LAPTOP BUYING GUIDE: 5 THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE INVESTING

Chrome Browsers

First, update your Google Chrome Browser

Before you see my tips below, be sure to follow these instructions to update your Google Chrome browser. About every six weeks (if not sooner), Google updates its browser and often updates it along the way with security updates and other smaller cosmetic changes.

To keep your Google Chrome browser performing quickly and securely, be sure to update by heading over to CyberGuy.com and search "chrome browser" by clicking the magnifying glass at the top of my website.

BEST UNIVERSAL REMOTE CONTROLS FOR 2023

On a Mac

How to delete autofill in Google Chrome browser (Mac)

Open Chrome

In the top right-hand corner of your screen, click the 3 vertical dots (should be next to your profile picture)

(should be next to your profile picture) Click Settings

In the left-hand panel, select Autofill

A list of items that use Autofill will appear (i.e. Password Manager, Payment Methods, etc.). Click on each one that you don’t want autofill used and toggle everything off

How to clear out existing autofill data in Chrome (Mac)

Open Chrome

In the top right-hand corner of your screen click the 3 vertical dots (should be next to your profile picture)

(should be next to your profile picture) Select History , and select History again from the menu that appears

, and select again from the menu that appears In the panel on the left, select Clear browsing data

Press the Advanced tab

In the Time range menu, select All time (this step may depend on what version of Chrome you have)

menu, select (this step may depend on what version of Chrome you have) Make sure Autofill form data is checked off. Check off any other options you want to be cleared

is checked off. Check off any other options you want to be cleared Select Clear data

HOW TO MAKE USE OF GOOGLE FLIGHTS

On an iPhone

How to delete autofill in Google Chrome browser (iPhone)

Open the Chrome app

app Tap the 3 dots on the bottom-right of your screen and select Settings

on the bottom-right of your screen and select Select Payment Methods

Toggle off Save and Fill Payment Methods and press Done

and press Do the same for Password Manager and Addresses and More if you want autofill off for those options as well

How to clear out existing autofill data in Chrome (iPhone)

Open the Chrome app

app Tap the 3 dots on the bottom-right of your screen

on the bottom-right of your screen Scroll down a bit and select Clear browsing data

Adjust the Time Range at the top of the screen to say All Time

Make sure Autofill Data is checked off

is checked off Select Clear Browsing Data, then Clear Browsing Data again to confirm

HOW TO USE REMINDERS ON YOUR MACOS AND WHY YOU SHOULD

Safari Browsers

On a Mac

How to delete autofill in Safari (Mac)

Open Safari

At the very top of your screen next to the Apple icon, click Safari

Click Settings

Select Autofill

Uncheck Usernames and Passwords, as well as any options that you don’t want Safari saving autofill information for

How to clear out existing autofill data in Safari (Mac)

Open Safari

At the very top of your screen next to the Apple icon, click Safari

Select Clear History

In the Clear menu , select all history

, select Select Clear History

On an iPhone

How to delete autofill in Safari (iPhone)

Open Settings

Select Safari

Under the General tab, select Autofill

tab, select Toggle off the options for Use Contact Info and Credit Cards

How to clear out existing autofill data in Safari (iPhone)

Open Safari

Click the icon in the bottom right that looks like an open book

In the bottom right-hand corner, select Clear

Select All time and press Done

BIG BUCKS COULD BE HIDING IN YOUR SPAM FOLDER

Firefox Browsers

On a Mac

How to delete autofill in Firefox (Mac)

Open Firefox

Click the 3 lines at the top right of the screen

at the top right of the screen Select Settings

Select Privacy & Security

Under Forms and Autofill, uncheck the options you wish to disable Autofill for

How to clear out existing autofill data in Firefox (Mac)

Open Firefox

Click the 3 lines at the top right of the screen

at the top right of the screen Select Settings

Select Privacy & Security

Under Logins and Passwords , uncheck Ask to save logins and passwords for websites.

, uncheck To clear saved logins and passwords, click Saved Logins

Remove any logins you don’t want to be saved

On an iPhone

How to delete autofill in Firefox (iPhone)

Open the Firefox app

Tap the 3 horizontal lines in the bottom right corner

in the bottom right corner Select Settings

Under Privacy, tap Data Management

tap Select Clear Private Data and press OK to confirm

How to clear out existing autofill data in Firefox (iPhone)

Open the Firefox app

Tap the 3 horizontal lines in the bottom right corner

in the bottom right corner Select History

Tap the garbage can icon on the bottom left

on the bottom left Select Everything and press Done

Microsoft Edge

On a Mac

How to delete autofill in Microsoft Edge (Mac)

Open Microsoft Edge

Click the 3 dots in the top right of the screen

in the top right of the screen Select Settings

The menu should default to Profiles . If it doesn’t, select this option from the menu on the left.

. If it doesn’t, select this option from In the Your Profile section, toggle off Passwords, Payment info, and any other options you don't want auto-filled

How to clear out existing autofill data in Microsoft Edge (Mac)

Open Microsoft Edge

Click the 3 dots in the top right of the screen

in the top right of the screen Select Settings

Select Privacy, search, and services

Under Clear Browsing Data , select Choose What to Clear

, select In the Time Range menu, select All Time

menu, select Check off Autofill Form Data (Includes Forms and Cards). Check off any other option you want to be cleared as well.

Check off any other option you want to be cleared as well. Click Clear Now

On an iPhone

How to delete autofill in Microsoft Edge (iPhone)

Open the Microsoft Edge app

app Go to Settings (gear icon)

Find the Passwords & Accounts option

option Tap Turn off AutoFill Passwords

How to clear out existing autofill data in Microsoft Edge (iPhone)

Open the Microsoft Edge app

app Select Settings (gear icon)

Select Privacy, search, and services

Under Clear Browsing Data , select Choose What to Clear

, select In the Time Range menu, select All Time

menu, select Check off Autofill Form Data (Includes Forms and Cards). Check off any other option you want to be cleared as well.

Check off any other option you want to be cleared as well. Click Clear Now

YOUTUBE'S 5 MOST OVERLOOKED USEFUL FEATURES

For more privacy tips, head over to CyberGuy.com and search "Privacy" by clicking the magnifying glass at the top of my website. And be sure to subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.