How to delete embarrassing autofill entries on your Mac or iPhone browser
Autofill features can be a tattletale on your life
It’s no one else’s business what we’re searching on our personal devices. Can we agree that no one should be able to see it.
Instead, sometimes you try to look something up, and your previous searches are listed right out in the open for everyone to see. Maybe someone saw what you were buying them for their birthday, or perhaps you had private medical information that you didn’t want anyone seeing.
Whatever the case, there's a way to fix this, and here's how to do it with the most commonly used web browsers from your laptop.
Chrome Browsers
First, update your Google Chrome Browser
Before you see my tips below, be sure to follow these instructions to update your Google Chrome browser. About every six weeks (if not sooner), Google updates its browser and often updates it along the way with security updates and other smaller cosmetic changes.
On a Mac
How to delete autofill in Google Chrome browser (Mac)
- Open Chrome
- In the top right-hand corner of your screen, click the 3 vertical dots (should be next to your profile picture)
- Click Settings
- In the left-hand panel, select Autofill
- A list of items that use Autofill will appear (i.e. Password Manager, Payment Methods, etc.). Click on each one that you don’t want autofill used and toggle everything off
How to clear out existing autofill data in Chrome (Mac)
- Open Chrome
- In the top right-hand corner of your screen click the 3 vertical dots (should be next to your profile picture)
- Select History, and select History again from the menu that appears
- In the panel on the left, select Clear browsing data
- Press the Advanced tab
- In the Time range menu, select All time (this step may depend on what version of Chrome you have)
- Make sure Autofill form data is checked off. Check off any other options you want to be cleared
- Select Clear data
On an iPhone
How to delete autofill in Google Chrome browser (iPhone)
- Open the Chrome app
- Tap the 3 dots on the bottom-right of your screen and select Settings
- Select Payment Methods
- Toggle off Save and Fill Payment Methods and press Done
- Do the same for Password Manager and Addresses and More if you want autofill off for those options as well
How to clear out existing autofill data in Chrome (iPhone)
- Open the Chrome app
- Tap the 3 dots on the bottom-right of your screen
- Scroll down a bit and select Clear browsing data
- Adjust the Time Range at the top of the screen to say All Time
- Make sure Autofill Data is checked off
- Select Clear Browsing Data, then Clear Browsing Data again to confirm
Safari Browsers
On a Mac
How to delete autofill in Safari (Mac)
- Open Safari
- At the very top of your screen next to the Apple icon, click Safari
- Click Settings
- Select Autofill
- Uncheck Usernames and Passwords, as well as any options that you don’t want Safari saving autofill information for
How to clear out existing autofill data in Safari (Mac)
- Open Safari
- At the very top of your screen next to the Apple icon, click Safari
- Select Clear History
- In the Clear menu, select all history
- Select Clear History
On an iPhone
How to delete autofill in Safari (iPhone)
- Open Settings
- Select Safari
- Under the General tab, select Autofill
- Toggle off the options for Use Contact Info and Credit Cards
How to clear out existing autofill data in Safari (iPhone)
- Open Safari
- Click the icon in the bottom right that looks like an open book
- In the bottom right-hand corner, select Clear
- Select All time and press Done
Firefox Browsers
On a Mac
How to delete autofill in Firefox (Mac)
- Open Firefox
- Click the 3 lines at the top right of the screen
- Select Settings
- Select Privacy & Security
- Under Forms and Autofill, uncheck the options you wish to disable Autofill for
How to clear out existing autofill data in Firefox (Mac)
- Open Firefox
- Click the 3 lines at the top right of the screen
- Select Settings
- Select Privacy & Security
- Under Logins and Passwords, uncheck Ask to save logins and passwords for websites.
- To clear saved logins and passwords, click Saved Logins
- Remove any logins you don’t want to be saved
On an iPhone
How to delete autofill in Firefox (iPhone)
- Open the Firefox app
- Tap the 3 horizontal lines in the bottom right corner
- Select Settings
- Under Privacy, tap Data Management
- Select Clear Private Data and press OK to confirm
How to clear out existing autofill data in Firefox (iPhone)
- Open the Firefox app
- Tap the 3 horizontal lines in the bottom right corner
- Select History
- Tap the garbage can icon on the bottom left
- Select Everything and press Done
Microsoft Edge
On a Mac
How to delete autofill in Microsoft Edge (Mac)
- Open Microsoft Edge
- Click the 3 dots in the top right of the screen
- Select Settings
- The menu should default to Profiles. If it doesn’t, select this option from the menu on the left.
- In the Your Profile section, toggle off Passwords, Payment info, and any other options you don't want auto-filled
How to clear out existing autofill data in Microsoft Edge (Mac)
- Open Microsoft Edge
- Click the 3 dots in the top right of the screen
- Select Settings
- Select Privacy, search, and services
- Under Clear Browsing Data, select Choose What to Clear
- In the Time Range menu, select All Time
- Check off Autofill Form Data (Includes Forms and Cards). Check off any other option you want to be cleared as well.
- Click Clear Now
On an iPhone
How to delete autofill in Microsoft Edge (iPhone)
- Open the Microsoft Edge app
- Go to Settings (gear icon)
- Find the Passwords & Accounts option
- Tap Turn off AutoFill Passwords
How to clear out existing autofill data in Microsoft Edge (iPhone)
- Open the Microsoft Edge app
- Select Settings (gear icon)
- Select Privacy, search, and services
- Under Clear Browsing Data, select Choose What to Clear
- In the Time Range menu, select All Time
- Check off Autofill Form Data (Includes Forms and Cards). Check off any other option you want to be cleared as well.
- Click Clear Now
