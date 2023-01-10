Big bucks could be hiding in your spam folder

One thing that saves us from opening a vicious email filled with malware is that most of these emails go directly to our junk or spam folders.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Once in a while, a legitimate email can be sent to your spam folder instead of your inbox. We recommend you check your spam folder periodically for legitimate emails sent by mistake, and here's why.

ARE YOU OVERPAYING FOR NETFLIX?

Winning Lotto tickets have been found in spam folders

In January 2022, a woman from Oakland, Michigan, was searching in her spam folder for a missing email when she noticed an email from the Michigan Lottery declaring that she'd won the $3 million jackpot. Initially, and wisely, she thought this must be too good to be true and assumed it was a phishing scam.

Get this, after logging on to her Michigan Lottery account, she learned she was the big winner.

To make sure the same thing wouldn't happen again should history, and her good luck, repeat itself, she made sure to mark any future emails from the Michigan lottery as 'not spam.'

NEW WIRELESS 55-INCH TV RUNS ON BATTERIES FOR A MONTH, STICKS TO WALL WITHOUT MOUNTING HARDWARE

How to label certain emails as 'not spam'

More often than not, we all might find an email we've been waiting for sitting unopened in our spam folders.

This is because after you mark some emails as spam or junk, nearly all email services will filter emails with similar subjects or addresses into your spam or junk folders. However, most email services have an easy way to ensure this never happens again by labeling certain emails as 'not spam.'

BANKING MALWARE DRIDEX ATTACKING MAC, MACBOOK COMPUTERS WITH SNEAKY INFECTION METHOD

To mark an email as 'not spam' in Gmail:

Go to your spam folder

Select the relevant email

Click Not spam on the top menu.

HOW TO NEVER GET LOCKED OUT OF YOUR HOUSE EVER AGAIN

To mark an email as 'not spam' in Microsoft Outlook:

Open your junk folder

Select the email you want to move

Click the Junk button in the delete section

button in the delete section Click Never block sender.

To mark an email as 'not spam' in Apple Mail (on desktop):

Open your junk folder

Select the email you want to move

Move the mail to your inbox.

To mark an email as 'not spam' in Mail on iOS devices:

Open your junk folder

Open the email you want to move

Tap the move button on the bottom row

Select Move to inbox.

HOW TO FORCE YOUR LOVED ONE’S IPHONE TO RING IN AN EMERGENCY

To mark an email as 'not spam' in AOL Webmail:

Open your spam folder

Click the email you want to move

Click the not spam button.

To mark an email as "not spam" in Yahoo! Mail:

Open your spam folder

Click the email you want to move

Click not spam.

Add email addresses to your contact lists

Another way to prevent important emails from ending up in your spam folder on just about any email service is by putting these email addresses in your contact list. No email services will send a recognized email from your contacts into your spam folders.

To add an email to your contact list in Gmail:

Go to Google Contacts at contacts.google.com

at contacts.google.com Click Create contact in the upper left-hand corner

HOW TO BACK UP YOUR MAC COMPUTER

Click Create a contact

SMALLER VS. LARGER TABLETS: IS BIGGER BETTER?

Add all relevant information

ARE APPLE AIRPODS PRO AN ALTERNATIVE TO PRICEY HEARING AIDS?

Click Save.

ASK KURT: APPLE WATCH 7 VS. 8 - WORTH THE UPGRADE?

To add an email to your contact list in Microsoft Outlook:

Click New Contact in the toolbar at the top

in the toolbar at the top Enter all relevant information

Click Create.

To add an email to your contact list in Apple Mail:

Open an email from the address you wish to add

Right-click the sender's email address

Click Add to contacts.

To add an email to your contact list in Mail on iOS devices:

Open an email from the address you wish to add

Tap the sender's email address

Tap Create New Contact

Tap Done.

5 STRANGE NEW INVENTIONS ARRIVING IN 2023

To add an email to your contact list in Mail on AOL Webmail:

Click Contacts in the navigation panel

in the navigation panel Click New Contact

Add the desired email address

Click Add Contact.

To add an email to your contact list in Mail on Yahoo Mail:

Open an email from the address you wish to add

Click Add to Contact button next to the sender's email address.

With all this in mind, do remember to proceed with caution before opening any emails sent to your spam folder, as your email service more than likely sent them there for a justifiable reason.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Have you signed up for our free newsletters at CyberGuy.com/Newsletter and not been receiving any of our emails? Make sure it hasn't gone into your spam folder, and follow the above steps to make sure it doesn't end up there again.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.