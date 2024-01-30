Creepy embodied AI avatar gives a face and a voice to ChatGPT interaction

AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Bing Chat and Bard are becoming more and more popular, but what if they could also have a human-like appearance, voice and even emotions?

That’s the idea behind WEHEAD, an artificial intelligence device that transforms ChatGPT into a lifelike avatar that can interact with you in real time.

What is this AI head?

WEHEAD is a smart, 3D, head-shaped device that connects to ChatGPT and displays a face, expressions and voice. WEHEAD mimics a real person you can interact with and ask questions to. WEHEAD can move 320 degrees horizontally and 70 degrees vertically.

WEHEAD has four displays, a camera, a speaker and a microphone. It has 512 GB of memory and an eight-core 2.7 GHz processor. The body is available in glossy white or matte black, and the base is chrome aluminum. Overall, WEHEAD weighs 5 pounds.

How the AI head sees and interacts with you and your environment

WEHEAD has built-in computer vision, emotional intelligence, and object recognition. It can see your face, recognize your emotions, and respond accordingly. It can also detect objects in your surroundings and interact with them. For example, it can read a book with you, comment on a painting, or play with a toy.

How to personalize and customize your WEHEAD avatar

WEHEAD can also adapt to different looks, voices, and manners. It is constantly learning from your habits and preferences and adjusts its behavior accordingly. You can also create your own avatars starting in March and customize their looks, voices, and manners. You can also switch between different languages and accents.

What you can do with the AI head

WEHEAD can be used as an educator, a caregiver, or an AI companion. It can focus on entertainment, wellness, or mental wellness. Whether you want to learn a new language or subject, combat loneliness or dementia, or just have some fun, WEHEAD can provide you with a personalized and interactive experience.

WEHEAD can also help you with brainstorming, decision-making, and self-reflection. WEHEAD is a good thought partner who asks guiding questions and pays attention to what you say. So you can be heard and find your answer.

What can the AI head do for businesses?

WEHEAD can also be tasked with being a concierge, front-desk duties, trade show activation, employee trainer, retail store promoter, or for just simple amusement.

How you can connect with others using the AI head

But that’s not all. You can also use WEHEAD to connect with other people who have their own WEHEAD devices and see their digital avatars in real time. You can chat, play games, or collaborate with them in the virtual environment that ChatGPT creates for you.

The cost of the AI head

WEHEAD is priced at $4,950 at the time of publishing. If you are interested in getting your own WEHEAD device, you can visit their website and order now.

You can also rent WEHEAD for $199 per month (renting option available for U.S. and Canada). The minimum period is three months. It works on a "Try before you buy" basis. Full rental payments paid are to be deducted from the purchase price.

Kurt's key takeaways

WEHEAD is an interesting device that lets you talk to ChatGPT’s avatar and experience a new level of human-AI interaction. WEHEAD offers a range of features and benefits that can enhance your learning, well-being, and communication. Admittedly, watching a demonstration of WEHEAD moderately freaked me out. It will be interesting to see how the public responds to WEHEAD and what other devices follow their lead.

